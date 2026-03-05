The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch (2) eShop - Highlights

Pokémon Pokopia (Nintendo, 5th Mar) - Play as a Ditto – which has transformed to look like a human – and use its transformation skills and crafting abilities to create a charming paradise for Pokémon. As you settle into this cozy new life, you’ll be able to build inviting habitats to welcome and befriend more Pokémon, gather materials to create items and furniture, till the fields to grow crops and cook them into delicious meals, take photos of fun moments, play with friends in multiplayer mode and more. This world is brimming with possibilities and it’s yours to cultivate, all at your own pace! - Read our Pokémon Pokopia review

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Blue Prince (Raw Fury, 3rd Mar, $29.99) – Welcome to Mt. Holly, a peculiar manor with ever-changing rooms. Chart a path through chambers that harbor secrets and challenges to find the enigmatic Room 46. Be aware: The mansion resets every day, and every doorway will become a new choice. Unravel the truth day by day, step by step and room by room. Plus, you can smoothly navigate Mt. Holly with Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

Minishoot' Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Seaven Studio, 3rd Mar, $15.99) – Fly into a frantic, handcrafted world with crisp, twin-stick, shoot-’em-up action in this modern twist on the classic 8-bit adventure formula. Fight your way from the shiny overworld to the deepest caves, improve your ship and overcome dungeon bosses in intense, bullet-filled battles to rescue your friends. Explore lush caverns, ancient temples and sunken cities where each environment is full of treasures, challenges and secrets.

Rotwood (Klei Entertainment, 3rd Mar, $29.99) – Choose your weapon, master a diverse combat system and refine your builds in this stylish side-scrolling co-op action brawler. Battle corrupted beasts through dangerous forest arenas and play solo or with up to three friends locally or online. Progress comes from increasing your skill as much as your loot, with challenging boss fights that demand practice and proficiency.

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

Back to the Dawn (Clouded Leopard Entertainment, 5th Mar, $34.99) - Back to the Dawn is a story-rich RPG set in a high-security prison ruled by factions and buried secrets. Investigate two conspiracies from the inside, gather evidence, and outsmart a system designed to silence you. Make friends (or foes) with fellow inmates and with their help, break out of prison.

Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ (INTENSE, 26th Feb, $9.00) - Note: This is the complete edition that includes “Exit Lab Beginner Level”, “Exit Lab Intermediate Level”, and “Exit Lab Expert Level” for Nintendo Switch™ software. Please be careful to avoid making duplicate purchases. At the Exit Lab, we’re running the Exit Skill Test to collect data on every visitor’s Exit Skill! With your personal guide, the Examiner, leading the way, take on escape rooms crafted by our Lab researchers and boost that Exit Skill!

Planet of Lana II: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Thunderful, 5th Mar, $17.99) - Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving. Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions. Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes. - Read our Planet of Lana II: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition review

The Fox’s Way Home – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Thunderful, 5th Mar, $17.99) - The game is very simple! First, watch the dance performed by the Fox Shrine Maiden carefully and memorize it well. Be sure not to get distracted by her sexy allure and miss any part of the dance.

Switch eShop - New Releases

1 CatLine (eastasiasoft, 11th Mar, $4.99) - Welcome to 1 CatLine, a brainteasing precision platformer where you must guide a daring and adventurous heroine through single-screen challenges, with 50 unique levels spanning a variety of colorful pixel art biomes.

Aery – The King’s Messenger (EpiXR, 5th Mar) - Aery – The King’s Messenger is a story-driven flight exploration game in which you play as a small, graceful bird soaring through a peaceful medieval fantasy world. As the king’s loyal messenger, it is your mission to scout the realm, uncover hidden knowledge, and help protect the humans from a looming threat posed by the evil neighboring kingdom.

Archerio (Webnetic, 5th Mar, $6.99) - Archerio is a run-based action roguelike where every room is a new test of aim, movement, and quick decisions. Dash, strafe, and thread your shots through chaotic battles as you fight for “one more room. ” Each run lets you craft a new build with powerful abilities and upgrades — stack elemental arrows, boost crits, summon helpers, or trade safety for damage. Learn enemy patterns, adapt on the fly, and bring down relentless bosses waiting at the end of each push.

Asphalt Racing Bundle Speedway & Grand Prix (SuperPowerUpGames, 6th Mar, $14.99) - In Speedway Racing, you will enjoy the fastest, most spectacular races at over 350 Km/h, avoiding multiple collisions against 12 rivals. There are several modes available, including Championship, Arcade and 4-player multiplayer. Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing gives you the fastest, most exciting races. You can evolve your car, improving the engine, brakes, tires and more until you've achieved the perfect evolution to win the Championship!

Beetle Shock (Afil Games, 6th Mar, $4.99) - Get ready for ground-smashing fun and leafy adventures! In Beetle Shock, you control a strong beetle capable of breaking cracked logs with a powerful ground pound. Each level is a small forest mission: find the yellow fruit, open the door, and reach the insect house hidden inside a tree trunk.

Buck Blastem (Cascadia Games, 6th Mar, $6.99) - Planet Lago is in danger! With its patron hero gone longer than expected, it is a world descended into chaos. Now with the heroic Buck’s return, there is a chance for peace for this once edenic world. Buck must destroy a horde of cybernetic pests including deadly scorpions, giant flies, and cybernetic spiders.

Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair (Bulbware, 5th Mar, $14.99) - Defeat monsters? Check. Save Bulbhouse? Check. Family complete? Check. Everything seems to be just fine. . . But not for long! When Grandparaffine sends Bulb Boy to venture into the eerie depths of the basement in a search of a precious jar full of delicious jam, it quickly turns out that this mission will not be as easy as it might seem. And by saying that we don't mean problems such as a missing key to the doors. We talk about navigating through the dark, shadowy corners of the cellar. . . Oh, and about facing sticky jelly creatures and their spine-tingling boss that wants Bulb Boy's head for his own.

Carom Billiards (Pix Arts, 6th Mar, $11.99) - Carom Billiards - The Ultimate Carambole Experience Experience the most authentic carom billiards simulation available on console. Step up to the table and master the elegant art of carambole, where precision and finesse meet strategic play. In carom billiards, two players compete using cue balls—one white, one yellow. Your objective: strike your cue ball so it contacts both other balls in a single shot. Pure, skillful billiards at its finest.

Deep Combat (Brainium Games, 5th Mar, $4.99) - Dive into the depths of a massive underground military facility in Deep Combat, a high-intensity 2D action platformer packed with danger and futuristic warfare. Play as an elite soldier sent far below the surface to eliminate advanced threats, survive brutal ambushes, and push through increasingly hostile sectors. With fluid combat, tight controls, and a tense sci-fi atmosphere, Deep Combat delivers an intense and immersive action experience from beginning to end.

Dig to Escape – Obby (Burlea Studio, 3rd Mar) - You’ve been staring at the same cell walls for way too long… and something under your floor feels wrong. So you do the only sensible thing: pull the rug, grab whatever you can dig with, and start tunneling like your freedom depends on it—because it does. Chip away in secret, stash the dirt, and keep your eyes open for inspections.

Do You Really Know? (Afil Games, 11th Mar, $4.99) - Get your brain ready and sharpen your curiosity in Do You Really Know? , a charming quiz game where every correct answer is a step toward the top of the Owls’ Tower of Knowledge. It starts easy, but don’t be fooled. The higher you climb, the tougher the questions become. With each streak of correct answers, you advance through the tower’s floors and earn points to exchange for helpful power-ups. They give you that extra push when challenges get tricky and can make all the difference at critical moments.

EGGCONSOLE Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 5th Mar, $6.49) - First launched in 1988, this title introduced the world to Detective Ryunosuke Todo. Now, it’s your turn to enter the "Kohaku-kan"—a place where secrets are buried deep. Navigate a complex web of human relationships and piece together the clues in this definitive deduction adventure. Immerse yourself in a nostalgic, sepia-colored world inspired by the Taisho Roman era. As bodies begin to pile up, can you unmask the killer and uncover the dark motives hidden in the shadows?

ELEVRAL (ASTXRIAL Works, 5th Mar, $4.99) - ELEVRAL is a first-person, fluid movement archery game set in a serene yet unforgiving world suspended in motion. Dash, vault, and chain momentum as you race through beautifully crafted levels, fending off hostile drones and adaptive AI determined to knock you off course. Armed only with your bow and your mastery of movement, every run becomes a high-stakes dance of speed, precision, and control.

Elf Girls (AGE, 5th Mar, $2.38) - Collect pieces of beautiful and adorable elves to complete the puzzle! There are 15 stages in total. As you clear each stage, the difficulty increases! [groundbreaking_streep.gif]

Evergreen Meadow (Downmeadowstreet, 7th Mar, $4.99) - Evergreen Meadow is a cozy walking simulator set in wide, green meadows filled with gentle hills, quiet paths, and peaceful locations waiting to be discovered. There are no objectives, no combat, and no pressure! Wander through rolling fields, small groves of trees, and tranquil clearings as soft ambient sounds surround you. Every location is designed to feel warm, safe, and unhurried, inviting you to slow down and enjoy the moment!

Firefighters Simulator 2026 (Head A Games, 28th Feb, $4.99) - Step into the boots of a frontline hero with Firefighters Simulator 2026, the ultimate firefighting experience. Take command of realistic emergency operations, where every second counts, and every decision can save lives. In this simulator, you are not just putting out fires—you are protecting communities under extreme conditions.

Frog in the Fog (Soroka Games, 28th Feb, $1.99) - What does the fog hide? Monsters? Darkness? Forgotten secrets? While others fear to take a step, one frog leaps upward. Each jump cuts through the mist, each breath echoes in the silence. The fog thickens… but fear is unknown to her. Forward. Higher. Into the unknown.

Frost Survival – Winter (GreenWookland, 28th Feb) - After a brutal wolf attack, the protagonist regains consciousness alone in a snow-covered mountain and forest wilderness. There is nothing around him but cold wind, deep snow, and signs of wild animals. Injured, exhausted, and almost without equipment, he must face a world where winter itself is the main enemy. To survive, he must hunt, search for food, gather resources, and find shelter. Without fire, there is no warmth. Without proper clothing, the night cannot be endured.

Greedland (Gamersky Games, 5th Mar, $12.99) - By using the Unreal Engine 5, your journey of conquest will be more than ordinary. You will fully experience and immerse yourself in the violent beauty of blood and fire. Hordes of monsters crash down on you, exploding into crimson mist with every shot. Missiles rain, cannons roar, and lasers paint the sky! Unleash extreme firepower to incinerate every enemy in your path. Millions of monstrosities across dozens of levels eye you hungrily. Retreat? Never!

Lantern Push (Afil, 5th Mar) - Light the right path in Lantern Push, a charming puzzle game where you control a red panda pushing paper lanterns onto Magical Ember Seals scattered across the ground. When a lantern reaches a seal, magic happens: it lights up, floats gently, and marks another step toward the perfect solution.

Magic Realm Obby (Downmeadowstreet, 6th Mar, $2.99) - Take on one long, continuous obby filled with enchanted platforms, tricky jumps, and skill-based obstacles. Littered with checkpoints to hold your hand — pure parkour as you make your way through the Magic Realm. Run, jump, and time your moves carefully while exploring a visually rich fantasy environment packed with magical scenery and floating structures.

Minishoot' Adventures – Fly into a frantic, handcrafted world with crisp, twin-stick, shoot-’em-up action in this modern twist on the classic 8-bit adventure formula. Fight your way from the shiny overworld to the deepest caves, improve your ship and overcome dungeon bosses in intense, bullet-filled battles to rescue your friends. Explore lush caverns, ancient temples and sunken cities where each environment is full of treasures, challenges and secrets.

Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse Deluxe Edition (Pocketpair, 5th Mar, $20.00) - Use a variety of magic or possess your enemies to reach the lowest levels! Bring back loot, build up in your village, make a living and strengthen yourself for the next battle! Supports up to 4-player multiplayer. Authentic 2D action -Never Grave is 2D action game where you journey with the aid of a cursed hat. Adventure into dungeons, fight with magic, and sometimes even use the terrain to win!

Öoo (AMATA, 3rd Mar, $10.99) - A Bomb Caterpillar's Big Adventure!

"Öoo" is a charming yet mysterious exploration puzzle platformer where you discover creative ways to use bombs! A Variety of Solutions Using Bombs! Discover unique ways to use bombs! Uncover hidden paths with clever bomb usage! Traverse the map to find hidden routes!

Planet of Lana II (Thunderful, 5th Mar, $17.99) - Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving. Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions. Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes. - Read our Planet of Lana II: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition review (for Switch 2, natch)

Pocket Archery Master (Eathrabaria, 26th Feb, $4.49) - On the 30 levels your agility will be tested. Enemies constantly spawn, but to pass level you have to shoot all of the targets. Shooting strategy is essential to survive the waves and complete the level!

Poker Night at the Inventory (Skunkape Games, 5th Mar, $9.99) - From the archives of Telltale Games, this jokey poker game pits iconic characters against the Player (that’s you!) in a high-stakes battle of cards, bets, and trash talk. Recently reopened following a seismic retrofit, the Inventory is once again the hottest gathering place for video game characters to unwind after a long day on the job. Drop in to play No Limit Texas Hold’em with four familiar faces: Max, Strong Bad, Tycho, and The Heavy.

Ratcheteer DX (Panic, 5th Mar) - In RATCHETEER DX your mentor mechanic is abducted during some unplanned maintenance, setting off a lo-fi, top-down, action-adventure exploring the interconnected caverns below the frozen surface and a vast Snowcean above to rescue friend, foe, and stranger alike. - Read our Ratcheteer DX review

Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines (QubicGames, 7th Mar, $7.99) - Your friends are scattered across the city, and the rail network is in pieces! Draw colored tracks, reconnect the railroads, and guide trains back to their stations to find your lost buddies and bring everyone home. With each rescue, your hometown slowly recovers, but the puzzles get trickier. Tunnels, crossroads, and clever obstacles will test your logic and creativity as you invent new routes, solve mind-bending challenges, and restore order to the railways.

Ritsu Reasoning 2 Lost Memories (HERO GAME, 5th Mar, $1.00) - It has become easier to play. A story of humans and AI.

Robo Rangers (Gametry, 27th Feb, $1.99) - Robo Rangers is a fast-paced top-down twin-stick shooter where you take control of an elite combat robot. Fight your way through vibrant, handcrafted biomes, survive relentless enemy waves, and take down powerful bosses using a wide range of weapons and special abilities. Every mission delivers intense, arcade-style combat that rewards quick reflexes, smart positioning, and tactical decision-making. Collect crystals, upgrade your gear, and evolve into an unstoppable Robo Ranger.

Serial Killers & Zombies: Horror Bundle (Red Fables, 5th Mar, $13.96) - Two complete horror games. One deadly challenge. This bundle brings together Zombie Survival and The Ripper: Serial Killers, offering two different takes on survival horror for players who enjoy tension, danger, and dark atmospheres. In Zombie Survival, the threat is everywhere. You must endure relentless undead attacks, manage scarce resources, and fight to stay alive as the world collapses around you.

Shrink Rooms (Happy Player, 5th Mar, $4.99) - This is a box-pushing puzzle escape game set in a collapsing room. You’ll need to count your moves precisely, dodge bottomless pits and traps, use all kinds of mechanisms in the room, and push crates to solve puzzles—escape before the walls crush you into a puddle! The amount of content is insane! Over 300+ escape-room levels, 5 large themed chapters, plus tons of exhibits packed with dark-humor jokes.

Splash of Color (YABAI.GAMES, 28th Feb, $2.49) - Piece together bright, colorful images by swapping tiles and solving lively puzzles. Watch patterns shift, colors click into place, and pictures slowly reveal themselves as you play. Jump in, make a few swaps, and watch the colors come together. Features: - 32 puzzles big and small for you to solve - Simple and satisfying swap puzzle mechanics. - A lively and colorful aesthetic! Watch the colors fall into place!

Sushi Cat – Tower Defense (Armor Studios, 5th Mar) - Sushi Cat Tower Defense introduces a new genre of gameplay to a beloved franchise! This time around, Sushi Cat must defend himself from evil sushi hordes, corrupted by the wicked sorcerer cook Broccolinni. Only by eating enormous amounts of sushi will Sushi Cat be able to thwart Broccolinni's plans to control the world!

The Last Case of John Morley (JanduSoft, 5th Mar, $12.49) - Step into the mind of John Morley, a 1940s detective on his final case. Explore shadowed places long forgotten by time, and piece together crime scenes in a narrative adventure steeped in mystery, unexpected twists, and a truth buried for decades. The Last Case of John Morley is a first-person narrative adventure set in the 1940s.

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games (System 3 Software, 5th Mar, $29.99) - Presenting The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games (International Karate, IK+ and Bangkok Knights). Known for its innovative gameplay, memorable graphics, atmospheric music and blockbusting reviews, our Last Ninja series captivated gamers the world over and set a new standard for action-adventure games. This collection brings together the entire Last Ninja series of C64 versions along with Amiga and Spectrum versions, where available, for the first time.

Zawisza The Black (Eathrabaria, 2nd Mar, $4.99) - Battle ferocious Lions, Devils, Witches, Dragons, and more. Collect gold and meat, upgrade weapons, and don a powerful cape to become unstoppable!

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Pokémon Pokopia Blue Prince Minishoot' Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Rotwood Back to the Dawn Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ Planet of Lana II: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition The Fox's Way Home - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 1 CatLine Aery - The King's Messenger Archerio Asphalt Racing Bundle Speedway & Grand Prix Beetle Shock Buck Blastem Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair Carom Billiards Deep Combat Dig to Escape - Obby Do You Really Know? EGGCONSOLE Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR Elevral Elf Girls Evergreen Meadow Firefighters Simulator 2026 Frog in the Fog Frost Survival - Winter Greedland Lantern Push Magic Realm Obby Minishoot' Adventures (Switch 1) Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse Deluxe Edition Öoo Planet of Lana II Pocket Archery Master Poker Night at the Inventory Ratcheteer DX Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines Ritsu Reasoning 2 Lost Memories Robo Rangers Serial Killers & Zombies: Horror Bundle Shrink Rooms Splash of Color Sushi Cat - Tower Defense The Last Case of John Morley The Last Ninja Collection Zawisza The Black Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (21 votes) Pokémon Pokopia 14 % Blue Prince 14 % Minishoot' Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 10 % Rotwood 0% Back to the Dawn 0% Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ 0% Planet of Lana II: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 5 % The Fox's Way Home - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% 1 CatLine 0% Aery - The King's Messenger 0% Archerio 0% Asphalt Racing Bundle Speedway & Grand Prix 0% Beetle Shock 0% Buck Blastem 0% Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair 0% Carom Billiards 0% Deep Combat 0% Dig to Escape - Obby 0% Do You Really Know? 0% EGGCONSOLE Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR 5 % Elevral 0% Elf Girls 0% Evergreen Meadow 0% Firefighters Simulator 2026 0% Frog in the Fog 0% Frost Survival - Winter 0% Greedland 0% Lantern Push 0% Magic Realm Obby 0% Minishoot' Adventures (Switch 1) 0% Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse Deluxe Edition 0% Öoo 5 % Planet of Lana II 0% Pocket Archery Master 0% Poker Night at the Inventory 19 % Ratcheteer DX 10 % Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines 0% Ritsu Reasoning 2 Lost Memories 0% Robo Rangers 0% Serial Killers & Zombies: Horror Bundle 0% Shrink Rooms 0% Splash of Color 0% Sushi Cat - Tower Defense 0% The Last Case of John Morley 0% The Last Ninja Collection 10 % Zawisza The Black 0% Nothing for me this week 10 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!