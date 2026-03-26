If you've been sleeping on Nintendo Alarmo, now is the time to check it out, with a new update available now!

This coincides with this week's release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park. It's a Wonder-themed update featuring Elephant Mario and other aspects of the Flower Kingdom.

Nintendo: "Wake up and jump into the Flower Kingdom with new #SuperMarioBrosWonder scenes, now available on Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo!"

To get this new theme, you'll need to connect your Nintendo Alarmo device to the internet with a Nintendo Account. Alarmo has also received free themes for game series such as Animal Crossing and Kirby.

Apart from this update for Alarmo, Nintendo is celebrating the return of Wonder this week with new Switch Online icons and a Nintendo Music update.