Nintendo has been releasing all sorts of game updates in recent weeks, and following the launch of Mario Tennis Fever on the Switch 2 last month, this new title has now received its second update.

This latest update contains a character balance adjustments and also makes changes to shot behavior. As usual, there are various other changes to with this to improve the overall gameplay experience. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Mario Tennis Fever: Ver. 1.0.2 (Released March 26, 2026)

Changes to Character Specifications

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Changed specifications of some characters.

Character Change(s) Diddy Kong Slightly increased the strength of shots and serves. Dry Bones The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly.

Slightly increased the ability to aim for the sidelines. Baby Peach The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly. Toad The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly. Shy Guy The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been increased slightly. Donkey Kong The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly.

Made it so you start running a little later when moving.

The motion extended significantly beyond the hit detection area while moving left or right, so his motion has been adjusted. Petey Piranha The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly.

Made it so you start running a little later when moving. Rosalina The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly. Wiggler The distance the ball can be hit back stably from has been reduced slightly.

Changes to Fever Racket Specifications

Changed specifications of some Fever Rackets.

Racket Name Change(s) Golden Dash Racket Effect period has been shortened from 12 seconds to 8 seconds. Metal Racket Effect period has been shortened from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.

While the effect is active, you are now able to defeat Spinies from the Spiny Racket. Star Racket Effect period has been shortened from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.

While the effect is active, you are now able to defeat Spinies from the Spiny Racket. Magic Racket Effect period has been shortened from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.

If the racket is already a Frying Pan, the motion of it transforming into a Frying Pan will no longer occur. (You still take damage to your HP.) Ghost Racket Effect period has been shortened from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.

For lobs, the time for it to disappear has been lengthened by 0.5 seconds, giving you slightly more time to see the trajectory of the shot. Inky Racket The time from when ink gets on the screen to when it starts dripping down has been cut in half.

Changes to Shot Behavior

Made an adjustment so sliding and leaping do not occur when you perform a charge cancel. (However, the behavior remains the same as Ver. 1.0.1 for multiball.)

Other Changes