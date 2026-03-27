Publisher Annapurna Interactive has released a new trailer for its heartfelt single-player adventure Forever Ago, due for release on the Switch 2 this autumn.

Revealed during the recent Xbox Partner Showcase, the new trailer displays some heavy Firewatch vibes, with lots of rural environments to explore and a narrative that looks set to tug on our heartstrings. Here's a look at the official description from Annapurna:

In Forever Ago, the player takes on the role of Alfred as he navigates the aftermath of a tragedy in his life. Propelled by his minivan and armed with an instant camera, he embarks on a journey north in search of redemption.

Along the way, Alfred will explore beautiful environments and meet fascinating new people while visiting beautiful and unique places, from serene forest trails to deserts to mountains, examining objects to help him understand his surroundings and the people who came before. He makes new memories and captures them with his instant camera, used to document his journey and solve small environmental puzzles.

We're loving the look of this one. It's not often you see older protagonists in, well, any kind of media, so it's a lovely change of pace. We're just hoping the gameplay can match up to the presentation.

We'll update you on Forever Ago, including its eventual release date, as soon as we hear more.