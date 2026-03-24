Fortnite is one of the most successful games in the world, but that hasn't stopped Epic Games being affected by the tumultuous nature of the games industry. Today, the company has announced that it's laying off over 1000 employees due to a downturn in engagement.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier initially broke the news (paywalled), Epic CEO Tim Sweeney shared a statement over on the company's official website. On top of 1,000 employees losing their jobs, the company will also be making over $500 million cost cutting savings.across marketing, contracting, and closing open roles.

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But it seems that Fortnite and Epic have been hit by a "downturn in Fortnite engagement that started in 2025". This comes just two weeks after it announced it would be raising the price of V-Bucks to "help pay the bills".

"Some of the challenges we're facing are industry-wide challenges: slower growth, weaker spending, and tougher cost economics; current consoles selling less than last generation's; and games competing for time against other increasingly-engaging forms of entertainment. And some of our challenges are unique to Epic. Despite Fortnite remaining one of the most successful games in the world, we’ve had challenges delivering consistent Fortnite magic with every season."

Rocket Racing, Ballistic, and Festival Battle Stage modes within Fortnite are all going offline — Rocket Racking from October 2026, and the latter two from 16th April (via Wario64).

Employees affected by the layoffs will be will be offered at least four months of severance, "with more based on tenure". Epic is also extending its healthcare coverage and accelerating stock options vesting.

Sweeney has assured employees in his note that "he layoffs aren't related to AI", and that "To the extent it improves productivity, we want to have as many awesome developers developing great content and tech as we can."

Of course, many of you will remember that Epic was involved in an extremely long lawsuit with Apple and Google over mobile store fees (that's grossly oversimplifying it) — the game was removed from mobile storefronts back in 2020 and has only just recently returned, which Sweeney acknowledges in his statement.

But back in 2025, the CEO told IGN that they had spent "the greater part" of $1 billion a year trying to expand into the mobile market, which of course includes that lawsuit.

Additionally, Circana's Mat Piscatella shared on Bluesky that Fortnite led in monthly active users across both PlayStation and Xbox In February 2026, but that numbers were down year-on-year — 35% of active players on PlayStation spent 16 hours with the game (compared to 21 in 2025), while Xbox players averaged around 15 hours this year (versus 19 hours in 2025).

Back in 2023, the Fortnite creator laid off around 830 employees for similar reasons. But Sweeney says that the market conditions of today "are the most extreme we've seen since [1990's and 2000's]."

Our thoughts go out to those affected, and we hope you land on your feet.

