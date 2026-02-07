Capcom has finally released its demo for Pragmata on the Switch 2 and some side-by-side comparisons to the other versions of the game have now been shared online.

If you are wondering this version holds up, according to YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits, the Switch 2 will run at a lower resolution than the Xbox Series S version, but upscaling is supposedly better on Nintendo's console. This is also said to apply to the Switch 2's filtering and shadow quality, which shows "better results".

As for the game's frame rate, all consoles target 60fps, but the Switch 2 release apparently struggles to maintain this frame rate during more heated moments.

Nintendo Life staff writer Ollie Reynolds recently previewed Pragmata and had the following things to say about the game's performance and resolution:

"It felt pretty stable and consistent during my time with it. There are a few visual downgrades compared to the likes of PS5 with some muddy textures and a slightly fuzzy resolution, but it’s a handsome game nonetheless with impressive lighting and a strong art style."

Have you tried out the Pragmata demo on the Switch 2 yet? What are your thoughts so far? Let us know in the comments.