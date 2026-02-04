Nintendo is gearing up for its next Switch 2 release of the year in Mario Tennis Fever, which will serve up tons of multiplayer fun and expensive adventure mode on 12th February 2026.

So, it's no surprise we've got a brand new commercial to prepare us for some time on the courts with our friends and family. But it's also reminding us of days long gone by, when Wiimotes were in every household and playing a few rounds of golf or bowling with your mum or grandma was a once a week affair rather than just a holiday thing.

As you'd expect, Mario Tennis Fever is going all-in on showing off the multiplayer side, but in a way that very much harks back to the Wii. At least, it does to us. A slice of a motion-controlled match between the kids, the family serving up family goodness on the sofa? Oh, and do we spy the purple and green Joy-Con 2 in there, as well?

There are a few snippets of gameplay in there, too — some of the Fever Racket skills, the Wonder Flower, different types of nets — but ultimately, Nintendo is clearly pushing the family-friendly and Wii-era of multiplayer here.

Previews for Mario Tennis Fever dropped yesterday from a number of outlets, and we also got a little bit of time with the game on Switch 2. And things are looking pretty positive so far. Game, set, match, then? We'll have to wait just over a week to get our hands on the racket.

