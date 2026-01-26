Yesterday, Nintendo finally gave us our first look at Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, thanks to a Nintendo Direct and a brand new trailer. And while Yoshi — and some other Mario series cameos — stole the spotlight, there's one piece of additional news that fans in certain countries can get excited about.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming out on 1st April 2026, two days earlier in the US "and many additional markets globally". The new date was shown at the end of the trailer yesterday, with Nintendo confirming the news online.

The UK and other parts of Europe are also getting the movie on the same day. Originally, the sequel was due to arrive on 3rd April, so we'll take an extra few days before the Easter weekend! Japan will have to wait a little longer, as the film's launch is closer to the end of the month — 24th April.

We've got a rundown of everything you need to know about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie below, but know that this goes way beyond just being about Galaxy; Odyssey, World, and Super Mario Bros. 2 all feature heavily in the new trailer. So expect an extravaganza

Are you excited for the Mario movie sequel? Will you be going day one? Let us know in the comments.