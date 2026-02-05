The Tales of series is on a bit of a roll at the moment, and Switch 2 owners have something to celebrate, as Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition is coming to the console on 22nd May 2026. it's getting both a physical and digital release.

For those not in the know, Tales of Arise is the most-recent entry in Bandai Namco's action RPG series; it came out on other platforms back in 2021, with the Beyond the Dawn expansion following in 2023. The Switch 2 release will include the expansion as-standard.

Interestingly, this is the first Tales of game to get a native Switch 2 version — even Tales of Berseria Remastered, which comes out at the end of the month, is only on Switch 1. But Tales of Arise also isn't part of the recent slate of remasters, making this a straight port of the critically-acclaimed game.

If you're curious, here are some more details on the game courtesy of Bandai Namco:

Tales of ARISE immerses players into a conflict between two worlds. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet’s resources and stripping its people of dignity and freedom. The story begins with two individuals, born in different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a diverse cast of characters, an intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story set in a lush world, Tales of ARISE delivers a first-class JRPG experience. Players will follow Alphen, a masked amnesic man who can’t feel pain as he encounters Shionne, the cursed woman that inflicts agony upon everything she touches. They will both get to know each other and meet a varied cast of allies to take on the Renan Lords, powerful foes, in order to free Dahna.

We've had four Tales games on Switch 1 and Switch 2 between the start of 2025 and 2026, with Tales of Graces f Remastered, Tales of Xillia Remastered, and the aforementioned Tales of Berseria Remastered and Tales of Arise. Where will the series take us next on Nintendo's hybrid console? We'll have to wait and see.

Are you looking forward to Tales of Arise on Switch 2? Take hold of fate in the comments and let us know.