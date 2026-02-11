Grasshopper Manufacture, the developer of the No More Heroes series, launches its new game Romeo Is A Dead Man on multiple platforms today, but this doesn't include Nintendo's systems.

If you have been wondering about the chances of this new title getting a Switch release, we've got another update. During a special five-minute 'Grasshopper Direct' broadcast earlier on, company CEO Goichi Suda (aka Suda51) reiterated how the team is doing what it can to make a "Switch 2 version" happen.

"We're doing what we can to make it happen, so again, please give us a little more time."

This actually follows a comment Suda51 made last December, mentioning how the team wanted to bring the game to the Switch 2 but needed to make sure Unreal Engine 5 was "going to play nicely" with it, so it was testing everything out.

This update today also followed the news that Grasshopper is currently in talks with multiple parties about a "physical version" of Romeo Is A Dead Man.

And in one other surprising piece of news shared by Suda, it's been revealed the developer is "almost 100% certain" it will be releasing "one more game" in 2026. As for the details about this new project, the team can't reveal that information just yet, but another announcement should take place "soon".

If you want to know more about the violent action adventure Romeo Is A Dead Man, check out Push Square's review.