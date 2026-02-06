Splatoon 3's "regular updates" came to a close back in September 2024, but the recurring Eggstra Work events have continued to land new job scenarios (the predetermined shift conditions) in the years since. That is until this month, when they, too, are wrapping up.

Shared in a post by the official @SplatoonJP X account (via @Oatmealdome on Bluesky), Nintendo confirmed that the next Eggstra Work will be the last to feature new job scenarios. While more Eggstra Work shifts will crop up in the future, they will use previous scenarios instead — which should make planning a little easier, at least.

[Splatoon 3] Next week's Eggstra Work will be the last event with a new job scenario (the predetermined order of waves, enemies, and bosses). Future Eggstra Work events will reuse job scenarios from previous events. 🐦 original post — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2026-02-06T13:23:14.0665550Z

As a reminder, the next event runs from 14th-15th February, and will be held in the Bonerattle Arena.

While Splatoon 3's seasonal Splatfests are still alive and well, even these special events have started reusing old themes from Splatoons past. With Eggstra Work following suit, we guess things really are coming to an end.

We still don't have word of any 'Splatoon 4' just yet. Last year, Nintendo revealed the story-focused spin-off, Splatoon Raiders, though news on this front has been quiet ever since. Then, late last month, an age rating for Splatoon 3 on Switch 2 appeared on the PEGI website, prompting rumours that the series' 2022 entry might be getting the 'Switch 2 Edition' treatment down the line.