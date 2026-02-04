Pokémon will be at the Super Bowl! No, they're not taking to the field — we're not sure we'd want to see some cute critters get trampled on during the biggest night in sports (though we reckon Machamp could sack Drake Maye or Sam Darnold), but the franchise will be bringing a commercial to the show.

Super Bowl commercials are usually a big deal, and with Pokémon about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, what better time to kick off the party than on 8th February 2026, during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. As an aside, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also meant to be getting a trailer, so that's two things to keep an eye out for.

For Pokémon, at least, we have a little teaser to go on that shows Jigglypuff in what looks like a comfy backstage area. The pink Pokémon is mostly chilling on the sofa, but they move around every so often. We also get another look at the 30th anniversary logo, a simple Pikachu face with 3 and 0 replacing its red cheeks.

In a press release, The Pokémon Company International says that the commercial is intended to kick off a yearlong campaign for the franchise, and that "More details about the yearlong campaign will be unveiled following Super Bowl LX, including fan-focused activations."

But, ahead of Sunday, if you head over to the Pokémon Center, you can check out a whole range of 30th anniversary apparel and goods, which are on sale right now.

Don't expect any big announcements from the commercial itself, though. We expect we'll be getting the usual Pokémon Presents on the 27th February, which is when some of the bigger gaming news will hit.

For now, just enjoy Jigglypuff. And if you happen to be in New York later this month, then why not plan a trip to the Nintendo Store for some 30th anniversary goodness on the date?

Will you be watching the Super Bowl? Excited to see what's in store for Pokémon's 30th? Catch us in the comments.