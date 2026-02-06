Draw King (Takahiro Miyazawa, 5th Feb, $5.65) - Draw the prompt using the Joy-Con™ 2 mouse! Your artwork will be graded by your AI teacher! From everyday items to famous landmarks. . . Take on a wide variety of drawing challenges!

Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Team Cherry, 5th Feb, $15.00) - Epic action and adventure in a vast kingdom of insects and heroes on Nintendo Switch™ 2, with higher resolution, improved frame rates and additional effects.

Novel Rogue – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Kemco, 29th Jan, $20.99) - Improved resolution and text visibility, with support for mouse controls. In this card deck-building roguelite full of pixel artwork, dive into thrilling, turn-based card battles where every decision counts. Build and customize decks across four unique systems, each tailored to the worlds within the books. Collect powerful cards, use Ink to enhance your deck, and adapt your strategy to overcome enemies and unlock special endings. With randomized dungeons and escalating challenges, each run is a fresh test of your skills.

PGA Tour 2K25 (2K, 6th Feb, $69.99) - PGA TOUR 2K25 for Nintendo Switch 2 features the full array of features available on other platforms, including: EvoSwing: Realism is dialled up with the all-new EvoSwing mechanic for both Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing. Whether a player is new to the franchise or a seasoned veteran, EvoSwing complements the player's own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick.

Super Bomberman Collection - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 5th February, $24.99) - Party battle game "SUPER BOMBERMAN" is now available as a collection featuring a total of 7 titles with 12 versions across JP, EUR and USA, including the long-awaited localised versions of the unreleased SUPER BOMBERMAN 4 and 5! Including Boss Rush mode to time attack against all the bosses in each title, support functions, libraries and more!

Chromacell (171Dev, 5th Feb, $5.00) - Chromacell is a horizontal scrolling retro style 2D shoot 'em up with colourful pixel-art graphics. Select one of four difficulty modes and take on the enemy hoards!

Cloudberry Kingdom (RedoApps, 2nd Feb, $14.99) - In Cloudberry Kingdom, the beloved platformer returns, now available on modern consoles with improved resolution. Dive into a world where every jump, jetpack boost, and wheelie roll feels new, yet comfortingly familiar. Meet Bob, the courageous hero of Cloudberry Kingdom. When the nefarious King Kobbler threatens to plunge the kingdom into chaos, Bob must rise to the challenge. With the princess in peril and the kingdom's future at stake, Bob sets off on an epic quest to save the day

Cozy Pets and Friends (Trefl S.A, 29th Jan, $14.99) - Our bundle is a treat for gamers! Race a chicken, create an album with stickers of cute animals, or deliver pizzas while being chased by a cunning cat! It's all in this adorable set!

Cute Bonfire (Afil Games, 5th Feb, $4.99) - Step into the warm world of Cute Bonfire, a charming pixel-art puzzle game set inside a fireplace. Take control of a little fire spirit that moves tile by tile, pushing charcoal pieces to light up the bonfires. With 30 levels of gradually increasing difficulty, delightful visuals, and a cozy, relaxing atmosphere, Cute Bonfire is perfect for casual players who love the satisfaction of solving puzzles. Guide your fire spirit across the grid, pushing charcoals in the right order to ignite all the bonfires.

Dirt Racing Bundle 4 in 1 (SuperPowerUpGames, 6th Feb, $24.99) - This pack includes the games: -Rock ´N Racing Off Road -Speed Truck Racing -WildTrax Racing -Rally Rock ´N Racing

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined [Switch 1] (SQUARE ENIX, 5th Feb, $59.99) - RAGON QUEST VII Reimagined brings a timeless classic to life in a whole new way with charming diorama visuals, updated gameplay mechanics, and a streamlined story. For seasoned adventurers, rediscover a tale of plucky companions that is brimming with joy and heartbreak. For fledgling heroes new to the series, this is a great place to begin your DRAGON QUEST journey.

Dragon Spira (KEMCO, 5th Feb, $19.99) - Experience a nostalgic pixel-art RPG packed with classic turn-based battles, a board game-style growth system, and a wide range of customizable jobs. Collect items, unlock powerful Wonder Skills, and raise a Spirit Beast companion that evolves with the story. Spin the roulette, grow stronger, and uncover the truth behind the sealed legends!

DunHero (REDDEER.GAMES, 3rd Feb, $7.99) - DunHero is a fast-paced fantasy action roguelite where no two runs are ever the same. Pick from 28 unique playable classes. Each hero starts with different gear, abilities, and strengths. Grow stronger with every run, unlock powerful upgrades, and experiment with builds that match your playstyle – or try something completely new!

EGGCONSOLE SUPER TRITORN MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 5th Feb, $6.49) - Released by SEIN SOFT in 1986, this side-view Action Role-Playing Game (Action RPG). Players control the hero Tritorn, battling numerous monsters and embarking on an adventure to restore peace to Luwanda Island, which is dominated by Pay Balusa.

Exorcist: Horror Simulator (BurleaGamesStudio, 5th Feb, $7.99) - Step into abandoned rooms where whispers crawl along the walls and shadows refuse to behave. Your job isn’t to shoot first—it’s to investigate, identify what’s haunting the place, and perform the right rituals before fear, doubt, or something far worse overwhelms you.

Five Hearts Under One Roof (StoryTaco, 5th Feb, $24.00) - Step into a world of romance and unforgettable moments! Five Hearts Under One Roof is the top live-action FMV romance simulation game, offering you the power to choose your story, shape your relationships, and unlock the love of your dreams.

Fred and Jeff: The Atomic Sulfate (Ratalaika Games, 30th Jan, $5.99) - Originally developed as a pest repellent the atomic sulfate can turn insects into giants. And now has been stolen! The world is in danger! Join our heroes in their quest to bring it back from the inside of a tyrant’s fortress. Infiltrate, find the spray and come back home with it in this point and click style game.

Frostholm Isle (Downmeadowstreet, 7th Feb, $4.99) - Frostholm Isle is a calm walking simulator set on a remote island inspired by Nordic legends and Viking-era villages. Explore at your own pace through snow-dusted paths, wooden longhouses, frozen shores, and quiet hills overlooking the sea. There is no combat, no danger, and no urgency! Feel the crunch of snow beneath your feet as cold winds drift through the village. Distant waves crash against icy cliffs, and soft ambient sounds bring the island to life.

Graviators (HAPPY HOME GAMES, 5th Feb, $14.99) - Engage in multiple game modes and arenas that remix the core rules and keep every match exciting to play and watch. Looking for a light‑hearted competitive game for your next game night? GRAVIATORS is a great pick for couch play with friends. Play competitively in 1v1 or 2v2 matches, or team up in the cooperative Meteor Shower high‑score mode.

Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition (Perpetual Europe, 10th Feb, $24.99) - "Greyhill Incident is a story-driven Survival-Horror game that takes place during the early 90s. As Ryan Baker, equipped with a baseball bat and a few bullets in his trusty revolver, the story takes you across the atmospheric neighbourhood of Greyhill, which is invaded by UFOs & Grey Aliens.

Jigsaw Realms: Villages (Downmeadowstreet, 6th Feb, $2.99) - Discover charming worlds piece by piece in Jigsaw Realms: Villages, a relaxing jigsaw experience set in beautifully illustrated fantasy and stylized villages. From cozy countryside hamlets to magical towns tucked between hills and rivers, each puzzle invites you to slow down and enjoy the journey.

Junkyard Builder Simulator (DubassGames, 5th Feb, $4.99) - The gates creak open, and you step into a wasteland of rust, smoke, and forgotten machines. Engines whisper stories of their past lives, and piles of metal wait for a second chance. It’s your job to bring the junkyard back to life—or let it swallow you whole. Take the wheel of your truck and carve a path through twisted wrecks and shattered dreams. Scavenge for scrap, uncover hidden treasures buried beneath the rust, and decide what’s worth saving.

Lovish (DANGEN Entertainment, 5th Feb, $14.99) - LABS and Matt Kap present Lovish, an outrageous 8-bit-styled action-adventure game! Venture through a series of bite-sized rooms, slicing up monsters, collecting items and getting to the exit! After exiting each room, enjoy a short event scene, in which anything could happen! Will you find an item? A random encounter RPG fight? Will the world get destroyed? Find out by conquering each room of the Devil Lord's castle, one challenge at a time!

Magic Rune Stone (BD Games, 5th Feb, $9.90) - Also features a built-in “Survivor Mode”. In the world of Magic Rune Stone, battle through challenging rooms. Mix and match unique skills and equipment, select exclusive abilities, and craft a truly custom character. A massive selection of skills, gear, unique Blessings, and Treasures delivers thrilling, high-stakes gameplay. Each hero has a dedicated Signature Skill Slot, featuring a different ability per character. Each also has a unique upgrade tree for this skill. Use different Blessings to unlock and select from various skill specializations.

Pin Strike 3 (NOSTRA GAMES, 5th Feb, $4.99) - You know all the rules and possible combinations, so just enjoy new levels and new obstacles! This bowling is still not the classical one. Knock down everithing with just one shot. It's challenging and fun! Try the newest levels — you will be surprised at how strange they are! Check out the new fun game from the NOSTRA. GAMES team. New even more strange levels to discover!

Screw Master (Webnetic, 5th Feb, $4.99) - Screw Master is a fun and engaging puzzle game where players must strategically remove screws to dismantle intricate wooden structures. Each level presents a new challenge requiring logical thinking and precise actions. With 50 levels of increasing difficulty, can you master the art of unscrewing?

Snow Bros. Classic Collection (Limited Run Games, 6th Feb, $14.99) - Toaplan’s hit Snow Bros is back! This arcade-style, fixed-screen platformer follows brothers Nick and Tom through epic levels in the Kingdom of Hottoda to save two trapped princesses, each possessing the magic of snow… and the only hope for the realm. As evil King Atchich seeks to take over the world, the snowmen we love must set out to storm the enemy’s fortress and rescue their princesses!

Sora – Winds of the Jungle (EpiXR, 5th Feb, $11.99) - Embark on a breathtaking journey through the jungle skies in Sora – Winds of the Jungle. Play as a vibrant parrot and soar across tropical islands, dense canopies, waterfalls, and ancient ruins. Your goal is simple yet meaningful: stay close to your flock as you all travel across the wild, untouched archipelago.

Space Bubble Shooter (EntwicklerX, 6th Feb, $4.99) - Space Bubble Shooter is a classic bubble shoot game. This addictive classic bubble blast match-three game comes with clean and modern graphics, hundreds of great challenging levels and some nice special items for better game experience in harder levels. Clean and simple 3D graphics with nice light effects gives the game a special touch.

Stunt Driver Collection (BoomBit Games, 29th Jan, $17.99) - Have you ever wanted to feel like a super agent performing spectacular stunts? Have you ever been late on a plane and had no time left to park your car and run for the check in? And you were wandering: Why can’t I just park my car inside a plane? Are you a little bit insane? This is not an impossible mission. Drive your rocket boosted car directly into a cargo hold of a flying plane! And remember, timing is crucial here! One second less and you're gone! So hurry! You’ve got a plane to catch! It’s a bird! No, it’s a plane!

Super Bomberman Collection [Switch 1] (Konami, 5th February, $19.99) - Hit party battle game series ‘SUPER BOMBERMAN’ now available as a collection! Party battle game "SUPER BOMBERMAN" is now available as a collection featuring a total of 7 titles with 12 versions across JP, EUR and USA, including the long-awaited localised versions of the unreleased SUPER BOMBERMAN 4 and 5!

Traditional Braves with SESS-AI 2.0 (Daidai, 5th Feb, $14.99) - This game is Remake of our work "Traditional Braves". This is team's turn-based Simulation RPG. Rules are simple and reasonable, but never easy. To win the battle, you must use "Cheer Magic" well. The most important thing is your inspiration.

Trigodpats (Nerd Games, 6th Feb, $19.99) - Join the gods Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades on an epic journey to defeat Typhon, his wife Echidna, and their monstrous offspring. A war erupts to rescue Hera, Demeter, and Hestia, all captured by Typhon and his relentless minions. The fate of Olympus rests in your hands.

