Switch eShop - New Releases

(Dis)Assemble (Afil Games, 12th Feb, $4.99) - In (Dis)Assemble, moving blocks has never been so challenging or so satisfying. You control two geometric shapes at once, one with each hand. Sounds simple? Wait until obstacles enter the scene. With clean, minimalist 3D visuals, each level reveals a new architectural surprise. One pushes, the other dodges, and you must think in perfect sync. Master the controls, master the space, and guide your duo of shapes to the finish line.

A Dance of Fire and Ice (7th Beat Games, 12th Feb, $9.99) - A Dance of Fire and Ice is a deceptively simple rhythm game: press the button along to the beat to keep your orbiting planets on the path.

But the path isn't always so simple. Before long, you'll travel across different twisting shapes and patterns, representing different rhythms spread across all sorts of genres.

Bartender Simulator 2026 (CONSANN REAL ESTATE, 13th Feb, $9.99) - The bar is open, the lights are on, and a busy night awaits. In Bartender Simulator 2026, each shift puts your skills to the test as orders come in fast and customers expect perfection. Step behind the counter and take full control of every pour, mix, and serve. Timers are always running, guests are watching, and even small mistakes can turn a smooth night into chaos.

Blazblue Entropy Effect X (91Act, 12th Feb, $24.99) - A roguelite action game set in the BLAZBLUE universe, featuring striking 2D visuals, stylish, fast-paced combat, and precise, responsive controls. Command a line-up of unique characters from the renowned BLAZBLUE franchise and dive into an unparalleled action experience.

Blaze of Storm (TERARIN GAMES, 18th Feb, $14.99) - Blaze of Storm is a vertical-scrolling shmup featuring cyber-inspired pixel art, exhilarating fast-scrolling, and a variety of sub-weapons. As a cyberdiver, you'll delve into cyberspace and battle a diverse range of enemies. Each of the five selectable sub-weapons has its own unique characteristics, making it fun to use them appropriately depending on the situation. In addition, when a sub-weapon comes into contact with an enemy, it generates an explosion that deals continuous damage.

BLOCLASH (SAT-BOX, 12th Feb, $5.00) - Get ready for a brand-new puzzle battle experience that blends speed and strategy, now on Nintendo Switch™! One wrong move can turn the tables, but a flash of inspiration can change everything! Enjoy intense, edge-of-your-seat matches where the outcome isn't decided until the very end! Customize the game to your liking with detailed settings such as stage size, music, time limits, and player colors!

Bubble Battle (TuanisApps, 12th Feb, $2.99) - Bubble Battle is a retro local multiplayer fighting game inspired by arcade classics. Players fly around with one simple objective: burst opponents’ bubbles before they burst yours. Collect powerups and out-maneuver opponents for fast-paced, addictive fun! Bubble Battle is designed for those craving a local party game experience reminiscent of the 80's and 90's. Players fly around with one simple objective: burst opponents’ bubbles before they burst yours.

Build A Queen (QubicGames, 7th Feb, $4.99) - Step into the world of glamour and style with Build A Queen! The ultimate fashion game where you can become a doll maker and create your dream queen! Become a virtual fashion designer and let your creativity shine! Choose your model and dive into a project makeover. Design everything: from stunning hairstyles and flawless makeup to the hottest outfits and fabulous accessories! This is your chance to build a sweet doll with your unique style.

Bus Driving Simulator 24 City Roads & Farmer Simulator Bundle (SC Ovilex Soft, 5th Feb, $29.99) - This bundle includes 2 games: Bus Driving Simulator 24 - City Roads and Farmer Simulator. Bus Driving Simulator 24 - City Roads puts you in the driver’s seat and lets you become a real Bus Driver! Featuring detailed maps all over the world, a wide variety of modern city buses and school buses with realistic interiors and a groundbreaking 1:1 physics engine.

Cakey’s Twisted Bakery (Ultimate Games, 12th Feb, $9.99) - Cakey’s Twisted Bakery is a stealth survival horror where you must bake to survive. Trapped inside a deranged bakery crawling with sweet-toothed mascot monsters, you play as a lost child searching for your brother. Sneak through candy-colored corridors, gather bizarre ingredients, and craft color-coded pies that can stun and destroy your enemies. Hide under tables, time your moves, and uncover the dark secret behind the bakery’s grinning faces.

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (Idea Factory, 17th Feb, $29.99) - Lead a rag-tag group of kooky carriers in this delivery service RPG as they protect and trek packages through treacherous terrain, unruly monsters, and meet other sneaky delivery service teams ready to stake their claim as the best delivery service in the Orkotris Region! Rain or shine—a new adventure awaits with every package!

Calyssa (Brainium Games, 12th Feb, $4.99) - Follow the courageous explorer Calyssa on her quest to find the entrance to ancient ruins, where a legendary treasure lies hidden. In this intense precision platformer, players will face deadly traps, dark creatures, and a forgotten curse — testing their reflexes and skills to uncover the secrets of the place and survive the dangerous journey. With a mysterious atmosphere, fast-paced action, and tight controls, Calyssa delivers an engaging experience from start to finish.

Centipede Gun (QUByte Interactive, 12th Feb, $4.99) - Centipede Gun is a creature-building roguelite inspired by games like SNKRX and FLERP, where you create unusual beings by combining different shapes, modules, and. . . weapons! ? Try out insane combinations and try to break the game with the craziest creations! Each combination offers new possibilities to defeat enemies in increasingly challenging battles. After each round, use the money you earn to buy different units in the store and further strengthen your centipede of destruction. But be careful — as you evolve, enemies also become stronger, testing the limits of your creativity and strategy.

Clue: Murder By Death (Dolores Ent., 13th Feb, $19.90) - Clue: Murder by Death is a narrative-driven detective adventure inspired by classic British crime fiction and modern investigative games. Explore an imposing manor, examine evidence, interrogate suspects, and connect clues across multiple branching narrative paths. Every conversation, every alliance, and every accusation shapes the investigation and determines how the story ends.

Dark Town Secrets: Lost Lulu Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 5th Feb, $6.99) - Featuring beautiful artwork, atmospheric music, and a twisted storyline, Dark Town Secrets: Lost Lulu delivers the timeless charm of classic hidden object gameplay alongside a variety of challenging puzzles that will test both logic and attentiveness. Will you be able to save Lulu — and the other dogs — before it’s too late? Or will the secrets of Dark Town remain forever buried?

Dear me, I was… (Arc System Works, 12th Feb, $7.99) - With a beautiful watercolor touch, it depicts the life of a woman. In her ordinary and modest life...experience her joys, her sorrows, her growth. Witness the story she spins in a life woven by those around her.

Down Among the Dead Men (Infinite Zone, 12th Feb, $4.99) - Become the hero of your own high-seas saga. In a world where the rival kingdoms of Sidonia and Glorianna teeter on the brink of war, you are caught in a deadly race for survival. Hunted by the sadistic Captain Skarvench and drifting across the sea, you hold a secret that could rewrite the fate of the world. The power to become a legend of the seas is in your hands, but the deck is stacked against you.

EGGCONSOLE EGGY PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 12th Feb, $6.49) - Released by Bothtec in 1985, EGGY is an action game that won the Excellence Award at the "1st Bothtec Program Contest," depicting the battle between Earth and Gasp on Eggy. While an action title, it's not a frantic shooter; players control Ena to retrieve falling supplies. Due to quirky design—weapons being ground-attack only, mandatory crouching before flight, and a unique floating movement—avoiding enemy attacks is key.

Escape Prison Obby: Getaway (Downmeadowstreet, 15th Feb, $2.99) - Escape Prison Obby: Getaway is a fast-paced parkour (obby) adventure where your goal is simple: break out of prison and reach the escape helicopter! Features: >Fun and challenging obby parkour gameplay >Tricky jumps, moving obstacles, and traps >Race to reach the helicopter and complete your getaway >Perfect for casual and competitive players Do you have what it takes to escape the prison and make a clean getaway?

Find the Four-Leaf Clover (MASK, 12th Feb, $3.99) - In this lively illustration filled with many characters and objects, your task is to find the specified four-leaf clover within the time limit. Enjoy an easy and fun brain-training game!

Frogging Up (Witenovastudio, 5th Feb, $9.99) - Frogging Up is a punishing yet rewarding physics platformer about a small frog in a yellow raincoat who dreams of escaping his muddy village life. Guided only by determination (and a very questionable sense of balance), he begins an impossible climb through a surreal world of floating pipes, platforms, and mechanical ruins. Each jump is a step closer to the top and a better life.

Hakuoki SSL ~Sweet School Life~ (eastasiasoft, 12th Feb, $49.99) - The long-running Hakuoki otome visual novel series enters a new era! Hakuoki SSL ~Sweet School Life~ puts a modern spin on the Edo period romance of the main series, instead casting heroine Chizuru and the handsome warriors of the Shinsengumi as students and teachers living in modern Japan. School life antics ensue as these beloved characters hold a school festival, stress over midterms, get into watergun fights and more!

Heart of the Forest (Wales Interactive, 12th Feb, $12.99) - On an ill-fated hiking trip through the Black Forest, a mismatched group of students fall under the spell of a vengeful spirit trapped deep inside the woods. Now they must fight for their survival while trying to escape its corrupting influence. Haunted by fear, trauma, and secrets of the past, each character is pushed to their breaking point, and their survival depends on your choices in this interactive psychological horror story by Trapped Predator. As the events unfold, the members of the group find themselves confronted with their deepest fears and the shadows of their past. Who will survive? Help the protagonists stay alive during their horrific journey through the woods.

HUNTERS Music World (HUNTERS, 12th Feb, $2.80) - Hunters Music World is a rhythm game. Press the buttons in time with the music! It features theme songs from Mysterious Adventure of Michael, The Legend of the Dragonflame High School, as well as tracks from a wide variety of genres—rock, punk, enka, Halloween songs, and more! Aim for a Perfect Clear on every song!

Jigsaw Realms: Seasons (Downmeadowstreet, 14th Feb, $3.99) - Experience the beauty of the year, one puzzle at a time, in Jigsaw Realms: Seasons. This relaxing jigsaw experience features beautifully illustrated scenes inspired by all four seasons, from blooming spring landscapes and sunlit summer fields to colorful autumn vistas and peaceful winter wonderlands. The game includes 30 handcrafted levels with each puzzle celebrating a different moment of the seasonal cycle. Play using touch controls or controllers, and switch between them anytime for a seamless experience! Perfect for short, cozy sessions or longer puzzle-solving moments, Jigsaw Realms: Seasons invites you to relax and enjoy the changing world around you.

Lil Gator Game: Gator of the Year Edition (Playtonic Friends, 12th Feb, $29.99) - Embark on an adorable adventure, discover new friends and uncover everything the island has to offer. Climb, Swim, Glide and slide your way into the hearts of the many different characters you meet on your travels! The island is your playground There’s a buddy atop every hill in this open-world, movement-focused adventure and they all seem to need help! Bop cardboard baddies, brave serene hills and forests, and scale sheer rocks that only a kid would dare!

Lumberjack Simulator – Made in Alaska 2026 (Evgheni Carasiov, 6th Feb, $7.99) - Step into the frozen wilderness of Alaska in this first-person lumberjack experience built for players who love progress, discovery, and the satisfaction of powerful upgrades. Explore dense forests, chop down trees with your growing arsenal of axes, and sell the timber to expand your skills. Start with a simple tool and steadily upgrade your equipment to tackle thicker trunks, harvest wood faster, and earn bigger payouts.

Modern Naval Warfare: Sea Combat (Great Ave Games, 7th Feb, $9.99) - Command your fleet and dominate the seas in Modern Naval Warfare: Sea Combat. Step into the role of a naval commander and engage in high-intensity maritime battles where modern technology, tactical planning, and firepower determine victory. Control advanced warships, deploy devastating weapons systems, and outsmart enemy fleets across strategic ocean zones

Optical Illusion Test (MASK, 12th Feb, $3.99) - This is a personality test game where you simply choose, by instinct, what the illustration looks like to you, and discover insights into your hidden psychology. Does this picture look like a bicycle? Binoculars? Or something else…! ?

READY OR DIE (STG SOFTWARE SRL, 13th Feb, $9.99) - This tactical first-person shooter emphasizes methodical gameplay over raw firepower. Each mission challenges you to secure hostile locations, respond to unpredictable threats, and protect innocent lives under extreme pressure. Quick thinking, clear judgment, and proper use of tactical equipment are essential to keeping control when situations spiral out of hand.

Sakura Peak (Downmeadowstreet, 14th Feb, $4.99) - Sakura Peak is a peaceful walking simulator set high in the sakura-covered mountains of feudal Japan. Wander at your own pace through tranquil landscapes inspired by samurai-era villages, quiet shrines, and endless cherry blossom valleys.

Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 2 (Ocean Media, 5th Feb, $6.99) - The head of a charitable foundation is discovered dead in a local auto shop. As journalist Lana Whitt and police officer Bill Mates dig into the case, they must answer one crucial question: was it a simple accident, or a calculated kill by someone desperate to steal the foundation's money?

Speed Dates (Dolores Ent., 13th Feb, $5.99) - Embark Speed Dates, where you control first dates with 18 attractive women in this interactive FMV game. Shape your story with charm and humor for a personalized romantic journey. Our main character Murat attends the Speed Date event and has only a few minutes to get to know the women and make him love himself. Try to impress the girls in this adventure where you can experience today's male-female relationships in the most realistic way.

Super Sticker Studio – Creative Sticker Book Game for Kids (McPepper, 12th Feb, $16.99) - Unleash your creativity in Super Sticker Studio, the ultimate casual sticker editor and design game for kids, families, and sticker fans! The perfect sticker book game for kids & toddlers: Drag, drop and customize cute stickers to create magical scenes—from festive Christmas wonderlands with Santa, elves and reindeer to cozy farm animals, construction vehicles, dinosaurs & Jurassic World, knights & castles, space adventures, plants & flowers, Halloween, ocean & beach, sunny farm adventures with animals and tractors. Ideal for personalized digital greeting cards, birthday surprises or holiday wishes for friends and family.

The Island – Escape Room (Flat Cat, 15th Feb, $9.99) - The Island is an Escape Room where you have to make your way through intelligence and lateral thinking. You will solve a huge number of puzzles while discovering an interesting story and moving through the corners of an island full of challenges. Search for clues, find objects and secrets and keep a cool head, because only then you will be able to get out alive from The Island.

UNDER THE ISLAND (Top Hat Studios, 17th Feb, $19.99) - A 2D action-adventure steeped in ‘90s charm! Step into the shoes of Nia, and battle fierce monsters, solve clever puzzles, and explore a world alive with mystery. Journey across a lush island, brought to life with vibrant pixel art and timeless top-down exploration. Delve into hidden corners, uncover secrets, and face dangerous foes across diverse, interconnected biomes.

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Chromagun 2: Dye Hard Mario Tennis Fever Reanimal Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown Tokyo Scramble Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (Dis)Assemble A Dance of Fire and Ice Bartender Simulator 2026 Blazblue Entropy Effect X Blaze of Storm Bloclash Bubble Battle Build A Queen Bus Driving Simulator 24 City Roads & Farmer Simulator Bundle Cakey's Twisted Bakery Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Calyssa Centipede Gun Clue: Murder By Death Dark Town Secrets: Lost Lulu Collector's Edition Dear me, I was... Down Among the Dead Men EGGCONSOLE Eggy PC-8801 Escape Prison Obby: Getaway Find the Four-Leaf Clover Frogging Up Hakuoki SSL ~Sweet School Life~ Heart of the Forest HUNTERS Music World Jigsaw Realms: Seasons Lil Gator Game: Gator of the Year Edition Lumberjack Simulator - Made in Alaska 2026 Modern Naval Warfare: Sea Combat Optical Illusion Test Ready Or Die Sakura Peak Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 2 Speed Dates Super Sticker Studio - Creative Sticker Book Game for Kids The Island - Escape Room Under The Island Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (37 votes) Chromagun 2: Dye Hard 3 % Mario Tennis Fever 16 % Reanimal 8 % Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown 5 % Tokyo Scramble 5 % Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties 8 % (Dis)Assemble 3 % A Dance of Fire and Ice 3 % Bartender Simulator 2026 0% Blazblue Entropy Effect X 5 % Blaze of Storm 0% Bloclash 0% Bubble Battle 0% Build A Queen 0% Bus Driving Simulator 24 City Roads & Farmer Simulator Bundle 3 % Cakey's Twisted Bakery 0% Calamity Angels: Special Delivery 0% Calyssa 0% Centipede Gun 0% Clue: Murder By Death 3 % Dark Town Secrets: Lost Lulu Collector's Edition 0% Dear me, I was... 0% Down Among the Dead Men 0% EGGCONSOLE Eggy PC-8801 0% Escape Prison Obby: Getaway 0% Find the Four-Leaf Clover 0% Frogging Up 0% Hakuoki SSL ~Sweet School Life~ 0% Heart of the Forest 0% HUNTERS Music World 0% Jigsaw Realms: Seasons 0% Lil Gator Game: Gator of the Year Edition 5 % Lumberjack Simulator - Made in Alaska 2026 0% Modern Naval Warfare: Sea Combat 0% Optical Illusion Test 3 % Ready Or Die 0% Sakura Peak 0% Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 2 0% Speed Dates 0% Super Sticker Studio - Creative Sticker Book Game for Kids 0% The Island - Escape Room 0% Under The Island 0% Nothing for me this week 30 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!