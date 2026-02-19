Level-5 has been maintaining the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time support at a decent cadence ever since launch last year, and today, it has released yet another new update.
The ver. 2.1.2 patch is now live on Switch and Switch 2. This one doesn't come with any added content, as we have seen from previous updates, but the dev has focused on fixing a fresh wave of bugs across all platforms, targeting issues in multiplayer, Snoozaland, fishing and more.
The full patch notes were shared on the Fantasy Life website, though you can also check them out below.
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ver. 2.1.2 (19th Feb 2026)
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the remaining buff uses were not consumed when guests harvested vegetables while "Gathering Up" or "Gathering/Crafting +" was active.
-
Fixed an issue where the line gauge would immediately drop to 0 when starting to fish with the Dark Dragon Fishing Rod or True Dark Dragon Fishing Rod equipped, causing the attempt to fail.
-
Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where the map would not open when you were targeted by an enemy.
-
Fixed an issue in Snoozaland (3+ player multiplayer) where items from an Alchemy Robot could sometimes fall between rocks and could not be picked up.
-
Fixed an issue where, in multiplayer Dream Challenge "Primordial Dragon," the Divine Beard Tree could sometimes appear at the center of the map on guests' screens after clearing the battle, preventing them from opening the reward chest.
-
Fixed an issue where the tail attack hitbox for the Napdragon and Prairie Dragon was larger than intended.
-
Fixed an issue where the remaining buff uses would be consumed once per vegetable when harvesting an entire field using actions such as Charge Attack while "Gathering Up" or "Gathering/Crafting +" was active.
-
Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where pressing the confirm button on a Warp Circle at the exact moment time ran out could send you to the boss area instead of Don's Dreamy Deals, blocking progression.
-
Fixed other minor bugs.