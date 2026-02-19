Level-5 has been maintaining the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time support at a decent cadence ever since launch last year, and today, it has released yet another new update.

The ver. 2.1.2 patch is now live on Switch and Switch 2. This one doesn't come with any added content, as we have seen from previous updates, but the dev has focused on fixing a fresh wave of bugs across all platforms, targeting issues in multiplayer, Snoozaland, fishing and more.

The full patch notes were shared on the Fantasy Life website, though you can also check them out below.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ver. 2.1.2 (19th Feb 2026)

Bug Fixes