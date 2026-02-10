Well, that didn't take too long! After launching on the Switch eShop back in December, Dotemu and Tribute Games have today updated Marvel Cosmic Invasion to ver. 1.0.5, bundling in a fresh batch of hero colour palettes to boot.

The 'Cosmic Collabs' update includes a new wardrobe option for 12 of the 15-hero roster, each inspired by a different Marvel game. Spider-Man and Venom each get a crossover fit from Marvel Rivals, Black Panther and Rocket Racoon take theirs from Marvel Snap art, She-Hulk and Wolverine's new looks come from Marvel Strike Force, Captain America and Nova take inspiration from Marvel Future Fight, Phyla-Vell and Beta Ray Bill's palettes are all about Marvel Contest of Champions, and even Marvel Puzzle Quest gets a nod in Storm and Iron Man's fresh threads.

Of course, that's not all. The update also includes its fair share of bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and new features, so you can be sure things are running smoother than ever before as you put these new palettes to the test.

The full patch notes were shared on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Ver. 1.0.5 (10th Feb 2025)

Epic MARVEL Games Collaborations!

We’re bringing in tributes to our favourite MARVEL Games experiences, including palettes for:

MARVEL Rivals - Spider-Man and Venom

- Spider-Man and Venom MARVEL Snap - Black Panther and Rocket Raccoon

- Black Panther and Rocket Raccoon MARVEL Strike Force - She-Hulk and Wolverine

- She-Hulk and Wolverine MARVEL Future Fight - Captain America and Nova

- Captain America and Nova MARVEL Contest of Champions - Phyla-Vell and Beta Ray Bill

- Phyla-Vell and Beta Ray Bill MARVEL Puzzle Quest - Storm and Iron Man

New Features!

Hero Lab Upgrades - with new palette previews to help you get a great view of new cosmetic options, and a new Team Level indicator.

- with new palette previews to help you get a great view of new cosmetic options, and a new Team Level indicator. Tweaked Arcade Modifiers - swinging into danger with modifications. The Double HP modifier is now an HP Multiplier - where enemy HP can now be multiplied by 0.5, 1, 2 or 3 times their standard amount!

Gameplay Improvements!

We’ve made a number of visual changes based on your feedback, designed to make it easier for you to keep up with the on-screen action, including:

Heroes will now be highlighted when HP is low

The Focus bar has been split to make it easier to read

Special Damage number visuals have been changed to red - making them easier to identify

The Heteropteron Level Larva Bug has been tweaked to make the enemy stand out. In addition, we’ve added flashes on the Larva during throw animations and introduced colour cycling effects on the attack!

We’ve also taken some time to go back for further balancing on boss fights, tweaking these to provide a little more fair play:

Hela - Increasing cooldowns for both Grudge and Hellblades attacks.

- Increasing cooldowns for both Grudge and Hellblades attacks. Venom - Reducing block and parry actions and removing combo parry, increasing reaction cooldown, lowering damage on the Bite attack and removing some post-Grudge attacks.

- Reducing block and parry actions and removing combo parry, increasing reaction cooldown, lowering damage on the Bite attack and removing some post-Grudge attacks. Phyla-Vell - Reducing block actions and lowering chance of using Cosmic Attack. We’ve also added cooldown on some attacks, increased the cooldown on cosmic Fury and lengthened the initial block action to prevent instant parry.

Bug Fixes!

As well as all this, we’re squashing some bugs of our own!

Fixed a blocker caused by using Cosmic Ghost Rider’s special attack just before triggering a boss cutscene

Fixed an out-of-bounds issue when performing a dive attack during Master Mold’s Double Fist move

Fixed a bug that would prevent Phoenix from dealing damage if she got hit during her grab animation

Fixed another out-of-bounds issue when adding carousel object control to a menu

Fixed an issue which would cause Arthrosian enemies to keep moving (and to seem invincible) after being defeated in Asgard

Fixed network sync issues on return to character or mission select screens

Also fixed an issue that would stop the online host from returning to Mission Select from the Character Select menu

Fixed an issue replicating Queen of Annihilation’s Lane Switch which could cause a blocker while transferring hosts

Fixed a bug where it was impossible to parry or guard against crashing Sentinel spawn

Fixed Annihilus multiplier damage applying several times during Negative Bomb or Negative Rain

Fixed an issue where bosses would fall through the screen if hit by an attack at the moment the fight starts

Fixed possible exploit on bosses with player grab attacks

Fixed an issue where boss summons would not be defeated alongside the boss, if the summon is receiving damage from a player

Fixed Team Assist heroes being considered as “on the ground” when the active hero is in the air (making it previously impossible to use air grab)

Fixed a bug that could cause Hela to become permanently immobilized when parried and pushed

Fixed a bug where Taskmaster could become frozen in mid-air when hit during his jump attack (while playing online)

Fixed a missing animation with Venom’s Parry Attack which could cause loss of control

Fixed various issues related to Venom’s passive Slow effect for Standard Attack and Team Assist.

Fixed an issue that would stop Storm from performing a combo if she performs a standard attack after being charged

Crash Fixes!

Fixed a crash if Sauron attacks an Enemy (or anything that's not a Player)

Fixed a Thanos-related crash when hit by a turret projectile

Fixed an issue which could cause a crash during follow-up attacks after Cosmic Ghost Rider’s Rising Attack

Fixed a crash caused by the host disconnecting during Silver Surfer’s Rising Attack

Level-Specific Changes!

Added more Gravity to one singular hot-dog that was lacking it on Level 01

Added a Medkit and a breakable in the final area of Level 08

Switched the Energy Crystal to a MedPack, reduced the number of Symbiote Pools and Corruption Wave (aka “Symbiote balloons”) and reduced HP for Corruption Wave on Level 09

Enhanced spawn delay of Bug Barricade and Bug Larva, reduced Bug Larva spawn zones and altered the final Bug Larva attack delay on Level 13

Even More Tweaks!

Fixed Captain America’s Pallette #2 from being described as a Corps File in the cosmic Matrix

Improved Cosmic Ghost Rider’s chain visuals during online play

Tweaked Spider-Man and Venom’s web grab connections

Drones in Hala will no longer be alerted when scanning dead players

Fixed an issue which would cause Cosmic Ghost Rider and Black Panther to remain flagged as having a Special Attack Team Up Bonus after the Special Attack ends

Fixed an issue with Cosmic Ghost Rider’s chain which would remain on screen if interrupted while charging

Fixed subtitles being cut off on certain lines

Tweaked item despawns to avoid risk of repetition for off-screen items

Added a failsafe for Web Pulled enemies so they don't get dragged pass the Player (and potentially cause invincibility)

Unlockable Super Heroes should no longer display greyed-out icons

Fixed drone positioning in Hala which could cause incorrect attack warnings

Fixed an issue that could cause position de-syncing in online play

Fixed errors which would not show proper effects for destruction of breakables.

Fixed errors related to Master Mold positioning.

Fixed Wolverine’s Focus Bar refill rate to match other characters

Fixed an issue which would cause special attack projectiles to not deal appropriate damage

We had a great time with Cosmic Invasion last year, calling it "one of the best arcade Marvel games ever made" in our review.