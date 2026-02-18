Remember last September when Among Us teamed up with Capcom to promote the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection?

Well, it's not done with this Ace Attorney collaboration just yet. Following the release of a Miles Edgeworth outfit, developer Innersloth has now taken to social media to announce it's "calling in a defense expert", with the reveal of a free Phoenix Wright outfit.

If you log into Among Us before 17th March 2025, you can receive Phoenix Wright's suit as well as his iconic hair.

In case you missed it, in the Miles Edgeworth crossover, Innersloth released this character's signature grey bangs, red suit, and jabot. You can find out more about this particular update in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.

This update to Among Us also follows a big free update for Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on the Switch last November. It added additional language support and features, including an art gallery and much more.