In a surprise announcement during its TGS 2025 Online Program, Capcom has announced a big free update for the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on Switch (and other platforms) coming on 19th November 2025.

Of course, fans are probably disappointed that it's not a brand new game, but this update does bring the trilogy up-to-snuff with other Ace Attorney compilations.

The biggest addition for some will be the addition of two new languages: Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. Now more people than ever will be able to enjoy these classic games in their native language.

Other new features coming to the original trilogy include an art gallery, the ability to select any episode at any time from each game, a story mode that automatically solves puzzles for you, a music player, and a scene creator.

Some of these features are already available in other games like Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, so it's good to see Capcom going back and making tweaks.

If you somehow still haven't picked this up on Switch, then let us sway you with our review. Then you'll realise that you have a new franchise to be obsessed with and a lot of games to get through!

