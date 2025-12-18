Update [ ]: After teasing it for "Early 2026" back in December, Dotemu has today revealed that Absolum's first major content update, 'The Threads of Fate', will arrive on Switch on 12th February.

We provided a full rundown of everything included in the 1.1 update in our original coverage below, but here's a brief summary of the highlights from Dotemu, so you're up to date on what we can expect:

New Challenges - the new Mystic Ordeals add a little extra challenge for end-game Rebels. Select from pre-made challenges or design your own and share your challenge with the world.

- the new Mystic Ordeals add a little extra challenge for end-game Rebels. Select from pre-made challenges or design your own and share your challenge with the world. An Evolving World - with corrupted biomes bringing stronger enemies and enhanced rewards for Rebels who face the challenge

- with corrupted biomes bringing stronger enemies and enhanced rewards for Rebels who face the challenge Upgraded Mounts - bringing new, improved abilities and harder-hitting punishment against the hordes of the Crimson Order

- bringing new, improved abilities and harder-hitting punishment against the hordes of the Crimson Order Enhanced Customization - with new options for skins and emotes for all four of our Rebel heroes.

As for cross-play functionality, the devs confirmed in a Steam blog post that "while it won’t be landing with 1.1, it is still something we’re working on and we’ll have more news coming soon".

The release date announcement accompanies the news that the fantasy "rogue 'em up" has officially surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide across all platforms, which is all the more impressive when you consider that it's only been out for less than four months. Here's hoping that the free content update brings in even more players — heck, if fresh in-game skins won't do it, nothing will.

Original Story: Dotemu, Crush Guard Games, and Supamonks have today announced that big things are coming to their fantasy 'rouge 'em up', Absolum, next year, starting with the game's first major update.

The ver. 1.1 update, 'The Threads of Fate', will launch at some point in "Early 2026" (the studios haven't been more precise than that at the moment), and will bring a healthy dose of new content alongside the usual tweaks and bug fixes.

First up is a batch of new 'Mystic Ordeal' challenges, which will let you add challenging quirks to your runs to put your skills to the test — you'll even be able to set your own rules and share them with others via a code. Select stages of your journey across Talamh will also become corrupted, with stronger enemies therein granting bigger rewards. Don't worry if you're finding the base game challenging enough; both of these will be completely optional.

The devs are also introducing newly evolved mounts that pack more of a punch, and a batch of fresh in-game skins and emotes, so you can get your party looking as sharp as they deserve.

The devs shared a full rundown of the upcoming changes in a blog post on Steam, concluding by thanking everyone who has played so far: "We wanted to take a moment, once again, to thank you for joining our rebellion, and lending your skills, passion and personality to our resistance movement."

We had a great time with Absolum on Switch earlier this year, calling it "one of the best of its kind, whatever that kind may be" in our 9/10 review. Let's hope we don't have to wait too long in 2026 to see its updates come our way.