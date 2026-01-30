Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio recently released a demo for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms. As much as fans appreciated this early play test, it's also drawn some criticism.

Some players had been highlighting "graphical issues" and other problems and in response to this, RGG has now shared an official message on social media, mentioning how the "graphical quality" and other issues in the demo are not representative of the "final experience", with a patch to be made available at launch. Here's the message in full:

We have heard concerns from players regarding graphical issues and other problems present in the downloadable demo for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. Rest assured the graphical quality of the demo does not represent the final experience. We plan to have a v1.11 patch available at launch which will address the lighting issue and other quality concerns in the full game. One specific example is the visual and lighting issues around the Kubochi River area in the Downtown Ryukyu area, which many of you have already pointed out. This patch will include not just fixes for the issues identified above, but many other improvements. We look forward to sharing the final version of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties with our global audience on February 12th. We appreciate your continued support of the Like a Dragon & Yakuza series. RGG Studio

As noted, the Version 1.11 patch will also include "many other improvements" although details about what exactly can be expected have not been revealed just yet. The rollout of this patch will also vary by platform. If you haven't already tried out this demo, it gives you access to both Yakuza Kiwami 3 and Dark Ties. Check out our previous post for more details.