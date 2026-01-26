If last weekend's Mario Movie Direct wasn't enough for you, Nintendo has today announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be getting a Direct presentation of its own later this week.
As revealed on Nintendo Today! the presentation will kick off on Thursday 29th January at 2pm GMT, and promises to clue us in on all kinds of hot new details about the long-awaited 3DS sequel.
Here's the precise time that the Direct will get underway in your region:
- North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST
- UK/Ire: 2pm GMT
- Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT
Although Living the Dream was first announced a while back, we're still without a release date, so fingers crossed this week's Direct can enlighten us on that and a bunch of other fun features.
Will you be tuning into the Tomodachi Life Direct? What do you hope to see? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 18
Sounds interesting, I'll definitely watch it live and join the NL live chat, assuming that I have the time 😀!
This Direct will answer the biggest question: When is the game coming out?
Saw this on the Nintendo Today App. Maybe Nintendo is clearing the way for a massive "General" Direct in the near future. Also, I hope it looks a little bit nicer on NS2 because I plan on playing it there and why not...
NINTENDO WHAT ARE YOU DOING SLOW DOWN I'M STILL ON YOSHI HIGH FROM THE MARIO GALAXY MOVIE DIRECT
Actually no keep them coming I love steam rolling Nintendo, GIVE ME MORE
ahem, I'm looking forward to this game, wonder what they'll have to show.
My second most anticipated game of 2026 behind Splatoon Raiders. I’ve been tired of all the vague Spring 2026 release windows. I like how Nintendo is gearing up early this year!
No, this still doesn’t change my hope for a normal Direct. There could still be a big Switch-2-focused Direct in February. That’s when I would expect Yoshi and Splatoon to reappear along with more new games.
The notification for this got me good.
I thought there was a fall blown direct this Thursday. Imagine my disappointment to open the notification to see its for one game that I do not care about.
Great for the people that are looking forward to this though.
Didn't see it coming, in fact I straight up doubted we would get a Tomodachi Life dedicated Direct, but man do I love to have been proven wrong - so looking forward to watching it (the Italian version live on my own for sure and potentially the Japanese one the next day for my channel)!
Was there not a letter in the mailbox about this this week?
This is the kind of game I'd rather go in blind for, but I do want to know when it is coming out (April?) and I do want to know whether it has a Switch 2 edition or a Switch 2 free update (Like Galaxy/Galaxy 2) or neither
A direct specifically for this game..?
OMG.
That screenshot, Giant Mii head.
Well, I hope the Theater will return so I can make my Mii characters singing in "Indonesian" language again.
No traditional Nintendo direct. Booooooooooooo
@OmnitronVariant
Yes, exactly.
I’ve never played the original, but I’ve been vaguely intrigued for a while and my kiddos are even keen to learn more. I’ll be tuning in!
I imagine I’ll have to buy multiple copies of this weird game.
The first Tomodachi Life that released outside of Japan got revealed in its own surprise Nintendo Direct. It notably had Reggie, Iwata and Bill Trinen all fighting for the love of Samus Aran.
There's no dream to live in 2026.
See now THIS is a Direct worth watching.
@DynamoDouglas Yes, there was! Someone predicted there to be a specific Direct for this in 2026.
I think we found our new NintendoLife oracle.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...