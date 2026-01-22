Publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developer Sunny Lab are bringing The Witch's Bakery to Switch 2 in addition to Switch, with the cosy RPG arriving on both consoles in Q2 2026.

Imagine opening a bakery in modern-day Paris — not easy, right? Well, as Lunne the witch, that's exactly what you're doing. But this slice-of-life adventure is more than just making Mont Blancs and macarons; being a witch, Lunne has the ability to see inside people's hearts and heal their emotions. Anyone getting some Kiki's Delivery Service vibes from the premise alone?

The game is split into three parts — during the day, you're running your bakery, fulfilling customer requests and managing a small group of staff. In the evening, you get to explore Paris, make friends, and also solve problems by using Lunne's aforementioned magical ability. At night, you can decorate your bakery, practise your magic skills, or just relax.

And all of these activities get your experience and money, as well as build relationships and make new friends. But Paris is also home to many shops and unique districts, so make sure you spend time running around the most beautiful city in the world.

And goodness, somehow we haven't talked about the beautiful hand-drawn visuals yet: The Witch's Bakery looks gorgeous, with 2D character models that look like they've come straight out of an anime on 3D-esque backdrops. Paris has never looked more stunning, we think.

In addition to a digital release, Silver Lining has also confirmed it will be releasing a physical version for both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions — the latter appears to be a Game-Key Card — for £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99. Pre-orders are opening now on Silver Lining Direct.

We know there's a lot of cosy games on Nintendo's consoles, but the visuals and unique mix of gameplay elements make The Witch's Bakery stand out to us. It looks lovely, and we can't wait to see more later in the year.

Does The Witch's Bakery look like its rising well to you? Will you be popping it in your Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.