Poor old Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. The Argonaut Games remaster arrived on Switch on 2nd April, the very same day that we were all distracted by the monster Switch 2 reveal Direct, and those who pre-ordered the physical edition way back in Oct 2024 still have no idea when it's going to arrive. Talk about a Croc-y start.

The game itself was delayed back in late 2024. After launch, Rock It Games, the company behind the physical, said that tariff issues had "made it temporarily difficult to schedule shipments for some items," but things were supposedly back on track. Then, following the release of the game's 'Platinum Edition' update last October, the company pushed things again to get the whole game complete on cartridge — "the unavoidable consequence of this upgrade meant delays in the mastering, approval process and physical manufacture of the disc and cartridge with Sony and Nintendo respectively."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

So, where does that leave things now? In a new blog post, Rock It says that "the delays have been unacceptable," and that going forward, it will be committed to "only offering games once development is complete and our delivery timelines are fully under our control." But there's still no firm release date.

According to the post, the game disc and cartridges have now been approved for production by Sony and Nintendo, Platinum Edition update included, and much of the extra merch found in the beefy Collector's Editions is either complete or arriving in the warehouse by the end of the month.

The thing is, the production updates aren't consistent between posts — one month, items are complete and ready to go, the next, they're not. Mix-ups happen, of course, but those who dropped $129.99 on the Collector's Edition over a year ago are, rightly, after something a little more concrete.

Thank you all for your patience with the Croc physical editions. We know it has taken longer than anyone expected. We’ve put together a full update on where everything stands now, including production milestones and what’s left. Full details here: rockitgames.com/blogs/news/c... — Rock it Games (@rockitgamesnow.bsky.social) 2026-01-16T23:13:22.587Z

"I have zero trust in Rock It Games because of this," one user wrote on the r/CrocLegendoftheGobbos Reddit, "If they would have just told the truth, and admitted things got screwed up, and didn't go to plan, I would have been disappointed, but understood." Others have been so frustrated with the process that they have already requested refunds.

"We’re confident that the regular and Collector’s Editions of Croc are coming soon," developer Argonaut Games said in an update post on Instagram, "We’re as eager to receive them as all of our customers are!"

When exactly "soon" is remains to be seen, but hey, maybe 2026 will be the year!