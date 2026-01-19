Famitsu has shared its rundown of 2025's best-selling games in Japan, and it'll come as a surprise to no one to hear that it was yet another good year for Nintendo.
You might recall that Nintendo revealed the most-downloaded eShop titles in the region at the end of last year, but Famitsu's list accounts for the industry at large, giving PlayStation and Xbox titles a chance to get in on the fun.
That said, only one non-Switch release was able to make the 2025 top 10, with Monster Hunter Wilds breaking in at fourth with some PS5 representation.
As you might expect, Mario Kart World led the proceedings, with over 2.5 million sales in the region since the Switch 2 launched in June. Pokémon Legends: Z-A was a big enough hitter on Switch 1 and 2 that it occupied the remaining spots on the podium, and other Switch 2 exclusives like Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders snagged a spot too.
Oh yes, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still outselling most new games in Japan, too. Because of course it is.
Here's Famitsu's full list of the best-selling games in Japan in 2025:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (2025)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Mario Kart World
|Switch 2
|2,668,381
|NEW
|2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch
|1,529,823
|NEW
|3
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Switch 2
|1,004,154
|NEW
|4
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|PS5
|838,319
|NEW
|5
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch
|498,397
|1,452,658
|6
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Switch 2
|435,206
|NEW
|7
|Kirby Air Riders
|Switch 2
|424,837
|NEW
|8
|Minecraft
|Switch
|346,606
|4,109,192
|9
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Switch
|342,866
|6,510,483
|10
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Switch
|316,439
|NEW
As you might expect from those numbers, the Switch and Switch 2 also nabbed the top two spots in Famitsu's total hardware sales for 2025. The new system came out on top, naturally, with almost 3.8 million units to its name since launch (over half of all home consoles sold in the region last year), but the Switch 1 clung onto second while the PS5 sat in third.
Here's Famitsu's list of the best-selling consoles of 2025 in Japan — note, the 'Switch' entry includes sales for the Lite and OLED models, 'PS5' comprises base, Digital and Pro editions, 'Xbox Series X|S' also accounts for the Series X Digital Edition, and 'PS4' adds in any Pro sales:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (2025)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|3,784,067
|NEW
|2
|Switch
|1,520,384
|36,416,143
|3
|PlayStation 5
|879,204
|7,298,210
|4
|Xbox Series X|S
|31,226
|688,927
|5
|PlayStation 4
|1,087
|9,505,874
All of this means that Japan's game market is in a pretty healthy position thanks to the last 12 months. Famitsu estimates that the market has grown by 38.8% in the last year, with hardware spending at 282.69 billion yen (up 49.3%) and software spending at 135.44 billion yen (up 21%).
What do you make of Japan's best-selling games and consoles of 2025? Are there any surprises? Let us know in the comments.
But but but framerates??? PS5 Digital sales??? Big western AAA games??? It's a shutout over there.
I’m so happy I got in on this doomed console. The end of Nintendo has never been so sweet.
If you can consume your favorite hobby on just 1 console, then you know that console is successful. Even with all the Game Key Cards i think Switch 2 is sufficent and PS5 isnt needed, esspecially now when even triple A stuff is coming.
Most surprising thing here is the Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition not making the list.
EDIT: scratch that, the most surprising thing is MHW not breaking 1m sales as Japan adores that franchise.
Yeah, they do love Nintendo in Japan, don't they. 😂
Nevertheless it's always great to see their dominance as they rightfully deserve it.
really shows we had a fantastic year as nintendo fans! i’m only slightly surprised DK’s sales numbers were not higher over there
@Metaphor1987 I've been buying game key card titles on PS5, thank god I don't do all my gaming on one console.
@theconstellationiris I know... sniff... I'm sad they'll soon be out of business...
@darkswabber As someone who loved World and Rise, I just didn't think MHW was a very good game. The monster designs and moves were fun and flashy, everything else around them... eh.
Not bad. 🙂
PS5 all models on number 3.
As expected but still, love to see it (as in also having the actual numbers, always appreciate that about the Japanese charts) - personally happy for all the games mentioned here along with Switch 1 and 2 of course and fingers crossed they all keep on selling, especially those that haven't sold over 1 million yet!
RIP Nintendo 🪦
@MamaSymphonia The times are dire. An increasing amount of players, chained to our Switch 2s, frozen in fear of having too much fun. How did it come to this in such a short amount of time?!
All of my favourite developers are present: Nintendo, Capcom and Square-Enix. The only outlier is Minecraft, haha!
I'm glad no game key card made it to the best selling of the year in japan.
@ButterySmooth30FPS "but but but it's cheaper there!!!!??!?!?!" etc.
And here I thought YouTubers, Reddit, and just about any gaming forum or social media platform that breathes Nintendo was on the money that the Switch 2 is D00M3d or something.
(There are some legit criticisms, but some of the hyperbole out there is pretty nuts)
@HugoGED nope, more then 90% PS5 games have data on the disk and can be played AND finished without connecting PS5 to internet. Please educate yourself
I will laugh in disbelief, if Nintendo manages to fail in Japan.
@Metaphor1987 yeah that's exactly why I buy them on PS5. Of course I was talking about switch 2 GKC titles, there are no game cards on PS5.
@HugoGED ahhh sorry my bad, its just that many people online claim that games have been key cards on PS for decades because they see "downloading" when disc is inserted, and all it means is that data is downloaded from physical disc to console storage. But fanboys love to twist it to show Switch 2 key cards in better light.
@nathatruc Do we know how third-parties account GKC sales? So far only Capcom has stated they consider GKC sales as digital sales.
