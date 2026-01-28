If, by some chance, you are one of the six remaining people on Earth who haven't played Stardew Valley and you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, then boy, do we have good news for you.

Nintendo has announced that ConcernedApe's beloved farming sim is the next title to get the Free Game Trial treatment (in Europe, at least), offering the full game to those with an NSO subscription for a limited time.

From 29th January until 4th February, members will be able to play Stardew to their heart's content, and yes, that includes all of the multiplayer options too. Those who haven't played it before, be warned, it can prove quite the time sink if it clicks.

Just in case you missed it, the game scored a free Switch 2 Edition update at the end of last year, throwing in a bunch of fun features for the new hardware like mouse mode, Game Share support and new multiplayer options.

"Stardew Valley on Switch 2 is almost the best way to play the game (without mods)," we said in our review of this swanky new version, "just a few bugs, which the developer is currently working on, hold it back from perfection."