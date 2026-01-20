Sail Forth floated onto Switch back in 2022 with its adorable seafaring adventures reminding us of a beautiful blend of No Man's Sky and Wind Waker. A little over three years on, developer Festive Vector and publisher The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild have launched a new version to make the most of the Switch 2's fancy features.

Sail Forth - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, as it is creatively called, is now available on the Switch eShop for $19.99 or as a free upgrade pack to all those who already own the game.

There's no new content, per se (bar the last three years of updates and DLC), but it certainly sounds like a much better experience from a technical standpoint. The new edition boasts 1080p resolution in handheld, 4K in docked, faster load times and a boosted frame rate. Water shadows and reflections have now also been enabled, and there's the power to render more boats on screen at once.

It sounds like some welcome changes, especially given that our main gripes with the game back in 2022 were on the technical side of things. "While it isn’t perfectly put together, and the playful nature of the graphics might not be to everyone’s taste," we wrote in our review, "Sail Forth has more going for it than against it." Hey, it might just be the perfect way to unwind on a grey January evening.