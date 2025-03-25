Update #2 [ ]: And that's it for Gold Points on Switch. Nintendo has updated its website to say that, "As of 9:30 PM PDT on March 24, 2025, it is no longer possible to earn My Nintendo Gold Points when purchasing digital content."

As a reminder, you can still use any Gold Points on your account for up to 12 months after the purchase date, so you'll have until March 2026 to redeem any points you've earned this month, for instance.

Update #1 [ ]: Just a reminder that this is the last weekend you'll be able to earn Gold Points on the Switch eShop. For digital purchases, you currently get 5% back in Gold Point form to spend on other eShop games, but that ends on Monday 24th March (or 25th in some territories).

5% isn't a huge saving, but if you're planning to pick up, say, Xenoblade Chronicles X or something else in the near future (Square Enix has a sale on right now and there's rarely a time when something tasty isn't discounted), every little helps. And remember, you'll have up to 12 months from the purchase date to spend the points.