If you happen to be lucky enough to own a Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, then chances are you've had to do a little rearranging just to get them all to fit correctly underneath (or to the side of) your TV.

Well, YouTuber Xiao Ningzi has come up with a rather novel – and surprisingly elegant – solution, by combining all three consoles into one giant machine. The result is pretty cool, albeit not one that we'd be in a rush to emulate anytime soon.

Essentially, with a simple press of a button, the 'Ningtendo PXbox 5', as it's been christened, can switch between all three consoles at will. You might be wondering how it works with docking the Switch 2, and this is done by sliding the console into the side of the device, with a red eject button used to pop it back out. The downside to this is that it has to go in sideways, which is a little concerning, but if the vents are kept clear, that's the main thing, right?

Switching between each console takes mere seconds, though we remain unconvinced that it would stay cool enough to keep everything safe and in good working order. Still, it's a fun little experiment, and we applaud the process Ningzi went through to get everything done.