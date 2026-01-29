Nintendo is no stranger to a banging soundtrack. The company also isn't wholly against releasing said soundtracks on vinyl — Breath of the Wild is scoring an eight-LP box set later this year, for example — but there's no way that the House of Mario could possibly cover everything in delightful disc form. That's where fans like Huappy Spins come in.

We weren't aware of Huappy Spins' work until this week, when we first spotted the vinyl pressing of 'The Sounds of the Nintendo 3DS' that you'll find above. Being the big old nerds that we are, we gobbled the whole thing up in one sitting, vibing to familiar bops like 'Home Menu' and 'Mii Maker', shedding a tear for the loss of Miiverse and its impeccable tunes, and pouring one out for forgotten classics like 'Activity Log Software Library'.

Sure, it's a digital recording of a vinyl playing a digital soundtrack, but you can't tell us that there isn't something satisfying about seeing those familiar beeps and boops come from a spinning plastic disc.

So, you can only imagine our joy when we took a look through Huappy Spins' account and saw a huge back catalogue of Nintendo soundtracks that they have ripped in the past. There's a vinyl for Mario Party 2, Yoshi's Woolly World, The Minish Cap and Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow. They've even sorted releases for indies and third-party releases that we've poured hours into on Nintendo systems, like Stardew Valley, Spiritfarer, Citizen Sleeper and this writer's beloved Professor Layton and the Curious Village.

All of these pressings appear on a colourful vinyl — often matching the game itself — with unique centre stickers to really sell the listening vibes. Heck, the thumbnails for each even show off a neat original sleeve for each LP.

Now okay, they're not for sale, so it's not as if you'll be able to add any of these to your collection right now, but there are worse ways to spend an afternoon than by listening to some of your favourite soundtracks as a colourful disc spins around on your screen.

In fact, we'll finish by linking to a couple more of our favourites below. Happy listening!