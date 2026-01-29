Update #2 [ ]: Some errors and unclear language in the original article were brought to our attention - we've amended the headline and text to make clear that Huappy Spins has not manufactured these vinyl records that feature on the channel, and that many of them are indeed available for purchase from official sources. We apologise for the error.

Update #1 [ ]: Hmm. As you can see, the 3DS video has been made private, although other videos on the channel still appear as before. We'll keep an eye on things and let you know if/when this masterpiece returns.

Original Story: Nintendo is no stranger to a banging soundtrack. The company also isn't wholly against releasing said soundtracks on vinyl — Breath of the Wild is scoring an eight-LP box set later this year, for example — but there's no way that the House of Mario could possibly cover everything in delightful disc form. That's where fans like Huappy Spins come in.

We weren't aware of Huappy Spins' work in showcasing Nintendo-related vinyl until this week, when we first spotted the pressing of 'The Sounds of the Nintendo 3DS' above. Being the big old nerds that we are, we gobbled the whole thing up in one sitting, vibing to familiar bops like 'Home Menu' and 'Mii Maker', shedding a tear for the loss of Miiverse and its impeccable tunes, and pouring one out for forgotten classics like 'Activity Log Software Library'.

Sure, it's a digital recording of a vinyl playing a digital soundtrack, but you can't tell us that there isn't something satisfying about seeing those familiar beeps and boops come from a spinning plastic disc.

So, you can only imagine our joy when we took a look through Huappy Spins' account, which highlights vinyl releases — official and otherwise — from other sources, and saw a huge back catalogue of Nintendo soundtracks that they have ripped in the past. There's a vinyl for Mario Party 2, Yoshi's Woolly World, The Minish Cap and Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow. They've even sorted releases for indies and third-party releases that we've poured hours into on Nintendo systems, like Stardew Valley, Spiritfarer, Citizen Sleeper and this writer's beloved Professor Layton and the Curious Village.

All of these pressings appear on a colourful vinyl — often matching the game itself — with unique centre stickers to really sell the listening vibes. The thumbnails for each show off the neat original sleeve artwork for each LP.

While some appear to be bootlegs, many are available to purchase from outfits such as iam8bit, Kontakt Audio, Fangamer, Mana Wave, and Black Screen Records, and there are worse ways to spend an afternoon than by listening to some of your favourite soundtracks as a colourful disc spins around on your screen.

In fact, we'll finish by linking to a couple more of our favourites below. Happy listening!