Over the coming years, we're likely to see a bunch of alternatives to the Switch 2's Joy-Con, but NYXI's new Hyperion 3 looks like it might be a solid early contender.

Available for pre-order now via the NYXI website, you can currently take advantage of a 30% 'early-bird' discount, bringing the price down to £88 for those in the UK. This is only valid for the remainder of the day, by which point the price will return to £125.

The Hyperion 3 looks to be a thoughtful evolution of its predecessor, boasting a more ergonomically-friendly design that's sure to be a bit more comfortable to grasp than Nintendo's own official offering. You've also got Hall-Effect sticks to reduce the risk of drift, micro-switch face buttons, gyro support, and wake-up support. Not bad at all.

Here's the official list of features from NYXI:

- Hall Effect Joystick (No Drift)

- Micro-Switch D-Pad & A/B/X/Y

- Micro-Switch Trigger/Dual-stage Linear Trigger

- 9-Axis Gyro on Switch

- Pro Controller Mode/Handheld Mode

- Wake-up & Screenshot Feature

- Adjustable Turbo & Rumble Function

Naturally, we'll reserve full judgement until we're able to get our hands on the Hyperion 3, but on paper at least, yeah, this looks pretty neat. The regular price of £125 could be a bit of a sticking point for some, but if the features justify it, then this could be a go-to accessory for those who like to play both docked and handheld.