Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

Citadelum (Abylight, 22nd Jan, $28.99) - Build your settlement. Gather and refine resources from forests and quarries, breed animals, grow vegetables, fish and make wine, so you can keep your population healthy and fed. Improve your buildings and ensure water supply with aqueducts. Welcome citizens to your village as artisans, farmers, carpenters. . . or train them to join your legions in different units. Towers and walls will protect your village from barbarian attacks, while it grows into a magnificent city.

Isekai Rondo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Kemco, 22nd Jan, $15.99) - Quest for a parallel universe after being reborn with the ultimate job! Sho, a young man who spends his days in an exploitative company in modern Japan, is reincarnated into a parallel universe as Shaw, due to an accident! While the job given in his new life is 'Unemployed' and hardships continue with a bad luck party, one day he acquires the ultimate job as a Sage, suddenly becoming the strongest with ultra rare passive skills!

Sail Forth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, 16th Jan, $19.99) - Explore the Deepblue! Put the wind to your back and cast out into High Adventure over a vast ocean spanning dozens of eccentric regions. Discover countless isles bursting with their own flora, fauna, friendly folk, and fearsome foes. Playfully pursue a pod of curious dolphins, admire the beauty of the sun sinking into an icy horizon, or run down a clutch of cowardly criminals only to accept their apologies to the tune of wild cannonry. Command a Sailing Fleet!

They Are Billions (Suncrest Games, 22nd Jan, $29.99) - They Are Billions is a Steampunk strategy game set on a post-apocalyptic planet. Build and defend colonies to survive against the billions of infected that seek to annihilate the few remaining living humans. Can humanity survive after the zombie apocalypse?

Switch eShop - New Releases

20 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection (Baltoro Minis, 23rd Jan, $52.99) - The 20 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection brings you a huge variety of fun-packed games—from fast-paced racing and exciting action challenges to strategic puzzles and classic games. Non-stop entertainment with an exciting mix of games, simple controls, vibrant graphics, and endless replayability. Ideal for family game nights, casual play, or friendly competition, this bundle delivers incredible value for money.

Astro Duel Deluxe + Astro Duel 2 (Wild Rooster, 16th Jan, $29.99) - Astro Duel 2 blurs the line between space shooter and platform fighter. Whether versus or co-op, prepare to fight in space and on foot at the same time! Strike within the fully-destructible arenas or just nuke ‘em from orbit. Astro Duel Deluxe is a fun, frenetic local multiplayer party game for 1 to 6 players! Prepare for a fierce battle: rounds are quick and death is sudden. Blast your friends into space. Run over their helpless bodies for good measure.

Cats Around Us: Giant Cat (Silesia Games, 22nd Jan, $2.99) - A GIANT CAT has made an (otherwise) peaceful village its napping spot! Can you find all the hidden cats scattered around the chaos? Explore four illustrated comic pages, search for hundreds of felines, and complete relaxing jigsaw puzzles. Cats Around Us: Giant Cat combines hidden-object gameplay with storybook art, offering a cozy, creative experience for cat and cartoon lovers alike!

Cats Visiting Cozy Town (AGE Zero, 22nd Jan, $2.99) - In the latest entry to the beloved Cats Visiting series, you are invited to wander through five intricately detailed, hand-drawn towns bustling with life and hidden secrets. From busy market squares to quiet cobblestone alleys and rooftop gardens, the locals are missing one thing: their cats! There are over 400 cats hiding in plain sight, waiting to be found. Some are sleeping on awnings, some are peeking out of windows, and others are blending perfectly into the scenery.

Century of Anticipation (Time Galleon, 28th Jan, $0.00) - You are locked at home, eagerly anticipating the moment to step outside again. Only it's. . . . . . . . . . . taking really long. In this tiny world filled with surprising interactions awaiting to be discovered, you must find ways to pass the time by engaging with various activities around the house, as you deal with the only company you have in this adventure: yourself.

Cute Finders (REDDEER.GAMES, 22nd Jan, $5.99) - Step into beautifully cluttered rooms, each one a delightful package of cozy furniture, vibrant decor, and cute animals just doing their things, and look close! Can you spot the missing carpet? Different plant? Cute bunny being replaced by a cat? Just remember: be prepared for the unexpected! The elements in the same level vary each playthrough and our special Endless Level is designed to keep you guessing. . . endlessly. Boredom is not an option!

Dinosaur Bones Digging Simulator 2026 (Evgheni Carasiov, 17th Jan, $9.99) - Step into a thrilling excavation adventure set beneath the ancient sands of Egypt, where history, discovery, and progression come together in one immersive experience. In this dinosaur excavation simulator, you lead your own archaeological expedition - carefully digging through layered desert terrain, uncovering fossil remains, and revealing secrets lost for millions of years.

DUSK INDEX: GION (Bushiroad, 28th Jan, $22.99) - Can the past rewrite the future? The Meiji era, a turbulent age. A series of murders shook Kyoto. Mysterious patterns drawn in the victim's blood. The case went unsolved, casting a long shadow over history. A hundred years later in Kyoto, Detective Daiki Katsuki was investigating a brutal murder case. The case bore a striking resemblance to the one that had shaken Meiji-era Kyoto. The key to the investigation lay in the immersive AR experience ‘Echoes of Kyoto. ’

Dustland Delivery (Happy Player, 22nd Jan, $14.99) - Dustland Delivery is a post-apocalyptic survival business simulator, featuring over 40 hours of gameplay content. Scour the wastes for profit, complete missions to grow your trading empire, and assemble a rag-tag band of adventurers to turn your city into the capital of the Dustlands. Danger lurks around every corner—but no risk, no reward!

EBOLA VILLAGE (Axyos Games, 23rd Jan, $19.99) - A classic horror inspired by the original survival games of the 90s, EBOLA VILLAGE is a modern take on a first-person adventure where the main character, Maria, investigates a series of mysterious events. While sitting in her apartment and watching her favorite TV series, the broadcast is suddenly interrupted by a live report about a biological threat.

Eden of Creation／創世のエデン (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 22nd Jan, $1.28) - Become Adam and Eve and survive for 30 days. Your HP will continuously decrease, so you must keep searching for food. Since the outcomes are random, try different choices, experience the events that occur along the way, and guide them toward their ending. Eight characters appear: God, Goddess, Grim Reaper, three angels, Adam, and Eve!

EGGCONSOLE Courageous Perseus PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 22nd Jan, $6.49) - This Action RPG was released by COSMOS COMPUTER in 1984. The hero Perseus embarks on an adventure to rescue the Goddess of Beauty on a magical island ruled by the Gorgon. You increase health by defeating enemies and acquiring items. True to the Action RPG style, combat involves bumping into enemies.

Escape from Ever After (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL, 23rd Jan, $24.99) - Escape from Ever After is an adventure RPG where fairytale and storybook characters must fight back against capitalism! Story When Flynt Buckler, a classic fairytale adventurer, storms the castle of his evil dragon arch-nemesis Tinder, he finds the once intimidating fortress has been converted into… corporate offices?

Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz (MASK, 22nd Jan, $3.99) - This game is a simple true-or-false quiz about fascinating trivia from the world of famous paintings, artists, and art history.

Forgive Me Father 2 (Fulqrum Publishing, 22nd Jan, $29.99) - Journey once again into a malevolent world inspired by H. P Lovecraft’s myths where madness awaits on every corner. Embark on a path to salvation as you continue the story of the Priest character from the first installment. How long can you balance on the edge of sanity? Will your sins be forgiven, or your soul consumed by madness?

Freeride (Flightyfelon Games, 22nd Jan, $19.99) - An Action-RPG that's (not-so) secretly a Personality Test. Use Physics-based telekinesis to make your mark on a strange world of Spirits. You will not be told when you are making decisions. You will never be judged in terms of Good or Evil. You will simply face the consequences of your actions.

Funny Cats Puzzle (AGE, 22nd Jan, $3.40) - Collect pieces of the adorable “Doji-nyan” cats and complete the puzzle! There are 15 stages in total. As you clear each stage, the difficulty increases! Stages 1–10: 30 pieces Stages 11–15: 50 pieces The final stage is a tough one with no background watermark! Take your time and examine each piece to complete the puzzle! Clear all puzzles and complete your gallery ♪

Gradiently 2 (hook.gg, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - Gradiently 2 - casual color puzzle game for everyone.

Reorder tiles in a way they will form perfect gradient. 500 beautiful hand-tuned gradient puzzles. Infinite random mode. Minimal art style. Full touch screen support. Relaxing lofi soundtrack.

Guts ’n Grunts Jr. (CASCADIA, 23rd Jan, $3.49) - AUG 12, 2045. The Technate has ruled for 15 years. Its robotic army, Slaughterhouse AI, roams the Earth in search of all processable flesh. Pigs everywhere remain in hiding. One small boar takes matters into his own hands. He is unusually fast and armed with a blaster. His name is Gunnar Harsvin. His message: the pigs will fight for their lives.

Heroes Battle Awakening (eastasiasoft, 28th Jan, $4.99) - Heroes Battle Awakening is a top-down tower defense tactics game that puts you in command of cyclops knights, minotaurs, skull-topped guard towers and more as you fend off invaders. Collect coins on the battlefield to pay for new units and deploy them strategically along the 5-lane grid. Some of your units will do ranged damage, others will focus on melee as the enemy closes in and certain units will specialize in producing more gold to deploy defenses faster.

High Cars 3 (Entity3, 17th Jan, $1.99) - Race higher, faster, and through more daring paths than ever before in the next evolution of the series. Experience high-speed racing and precision platforming with improved graphics, richer lighting, with curved and winding tracks that bring every course to life in a fresh, dynamic way.

Horror Tale: Remaster (EpiXR Games, 22nd Jan, $9.99) - In this horror game, you'll have to immerse yourself in a thrilling and exciting adventure together with the main characters! Children have been missing for a long time in Lakewitch, and you are destined to solve this creepy mystery. Who is the kidnapper, and why is he doing it? Where are the children disappearing to, and how to save them?

Jigsaw Realms: Nature (Downmeadowstreet, 24th Jan, $2.99) - Step into a tranquil world of fantasy-inspired nature and put your puzzle skills to the test. Jigsaw Realms: Nature is a relaxing yet rewarding jigsaw puzzle experience featuring 30 beautifully illustrated levels! Play your way with full support for both touch controls and controllers, and switch between them anytime.

Last Battalion Defense (Dinomore Games, 18th Jan, $4.99) - Last Battalion Defense blends intense arcade shooter action with deep strategy and tower-defense mechanics. Command humanity’s final defensive line across 3 unique maps as you battle through 5 escalating waves of soldiers, armored vehicles, and military convoys. Manage powerful weapon systems and upgrade your defenses between waves to survive the onslaught.

Legacy of Shnaus – Horror Room Escape (Vitalii Kaminskyi, 23rd Jan, $6.99) - Enter the world of Legacy of Shnaus - Horror Room Escape, a psychological first-person horror where you explore an abandoned clinic filled with secrets, tragic memories, and experiments that should never have existed. As a journalist searching for the truth behind mysterious disappearances, you step inside a place marked by grief, obsession, and the shadow of the doctor who once worked there.

Look Mum No Computer (Headup Games, 22nd Jan, $14.99) - Brace yourself for a wild ride where music meets mayhem! Look Mum No Computer takes you to the quirky, pixel-art universe of Soldersworth, as you join Sam and his Synthesizer sidekick, Kosmo, in this twin-stick shooter action-RPG to battle rogue household items and fix them from the inside — one electrifying beat at a time!

Magicbook AutoBattler (BD Games, 22nd Jan, $9.99) - Start with your Weapon – each one signals a distinct class path with its own unique skills! Combine the same or different classes to unlock powerful Synergies! Wield the savage fury of Warriors, command the entwined light and shadow of Priests, unleash the arcane destruction of Mages, master the shadows with the Rogues' Guild, ride the wind with the Rangers' Alliance, or stand firm with the unbreakable Paladins…

Maid of Salvation (ORANGE POPCORN, 28th Jan, $14.99) - A Dark Fantasy of Maids Shizuka, a maid of purgatory, fights to bring salvation to lost souls. Entrusted with a special mission from the Sanctuary’s Overseer, she crosses the portal into a Purgatory overrun by Fiends. Yet as her journey unfolds, Shizuka begins to realize that the salvation she believed in—and the truth of this world—is far more twisted than she ever imagined. ..

Make it! Kushikatsu (SAT-BOX, 22nd Jan, $7.00) - Let's make kushikatsu on the Nintendo Switch™! Fry the ingredients without burning them, then add sauce on top! With a Joy-Con™ for each player, up to 4 players can join in the fun! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Minesweeper Classic (Soroka Games, 17th Jan, $4.99) - Minesweeper Classic brings the legendary puzzle back to life with crisp visuals, smooth controls, and the timeless gameplay millions grew up with. Tap into pure logic as you uncover tiles, dodge hidden mines, and chase that perfect clear.

Nightfall Village (Gametry, 17th Jan, $2.99) - Nightfall Village is a pixel-art action adventure where players slash through lurking zombies, explore eerie forests, and fight their way across a shadow-covered countryside. With retro-styled graphics, punchy animations, and a determined village hero, the game delivers quick, satisfying combat perfect for short bursts of action or longer dungeon-crawling sessions.

Orwell: Ignorance is Strength (Daedalic Entertainment, 21st Jan, $9.99) - Inspired by the rise of fake news, social media echo chambers, and the displacement of truth, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength is the second--darker--season of the award-winning surveillance thriller, Orwell. With the power to both uncover and play with "the truth", you must decide for yourself how far you will go in the service of your country and whether the truth is sacred or ignorance is strength.

Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You (Daedalic Entertainment, 21st Jan, $9.99) - Investigate the lives of citizens to find those responsible for a series of terror attacks. Information from the internet, personal communications and private files are all accessible to you. But, be warned, the information you supply will have consequences… Orwell is a new governmental security program that has the power to survey the online presence of every person in The Nation.

Pin Test Party Psychology (TT, 22nd Jan, $8.99) - A party game for up to 8 players that reveals everyone’s hidden psychology! Place a pin where you feel it fits best, and see what it says about you. Your choices will show surprising insights into your personality! Play with friends or family, or enjoy it solo. Laugh, think, and discover yourself in this fun and mysterious psychology game!

Quick Whiskers (Afil Games, 28th Jan, $4.99) - Get ready to jump, dash, and glide with Quick Whiskers, a pixel-art platformer where every move counts! Take control of a nimble cat and venture through 30 challenging levels across two unique biomes: the peaceful park and the bustling city. Your mission is simple but full of action: collect food cans and reach a cozy bed to rest. With mechanics easy to learn but hard to master, each stage rewards skill, quick thinking, and precision.

SHIP SIMULATOR OCEAN FISHING (MORAHAN Studio Games, 24th Jan, $9.99) - Embark on the Ultimate Ocean Fishing Adventure! In SHIP SIMULATOR OCEAN FISHING, you are an independent fisherman starting with nothing but an old boat and the open sea. Navigate coastal waters in search of fish, crabs, and rare seafood, then sell your catch at bustling ports – each offering different prices, challenges, and opportunities.

Sun Meadow (Downmeadowstreet, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - Sun Meadow is a relaxing walking exploration game set in a soft, glowing, dreamlike woodland. Wander through quiet meadows, shimmering ponds, and ancient groves as you search for hidden landmarks scattered throughout a magical, ever-peaceful forest. No danger, no combat—just you, the trees, and the sunlight.

Super Star Shooter Classic (AM Factory, 19th Jan, $3.99) - Super Star Shooter Classic is a time-based vertical shooting game that blends simple controls with score-focused gameplay. It is designed for short, concentrated sessions and features clean pixel-art visuals inspired by classic computer shooters.

The Cute Whale (Afil Games, 22nd Jan, $4.99) - Get ready for an ocean full of puzzles and charm. Guide a lovable whale through 30 handcrafted stages where strategy meets relaxation. Push the turtles onto the buoys and help restore harmony to the sea in this adorable adventure of logic and calm.

THE LAST TRAIN: Baquedano (Pdpartid@games, 22nd Jan, $7.99) - In The Last Train, a first-person psychological horror game, routine turns into nightmare when you fall asleep on the subway. Upon waking, you discover you've reached the end of the line, an abandoned station shrouded in darkness. But you're not alone; something else waits in the shadows, watching you and following your every move.

Touhou: Blossom Blade (Phoenixx, 22nd Jan, $6.99) - Konpaku Youmu sets out to prove herself to Saigyouji Yuyuko, mistress of Hakugyokurou. Make use of her three skills and challenge the veteran incident resolver and shrine maiden, Hakurei Reimu. An exhilarating 3D bullet hell action game set in Gensokyo, the world of Touhou Project! This game is a Touhou Project fangame.

Tropicalia (Ratalaika Games, 23rd Jan, $14.99) - Are You Ready for This Tropical Adventure?

You will play as Kaique, a brave Guarani warrior whose girlfriend, Kerana, is kidnapped by an evil god named Tau. Collect materials to craft new items, grind through fast-paced battles, and test your strategy against challenging bosses. Hunt, fish, swim, dive, jump, and explore the jungle! In this fantasy game you wont find Dragons and Elves. But you will face Curupiras and Boitatas.

Truck & Camping Collection (BoomHits, 19th Jan, $17.99) - Offroad driving game for the adventurous! Navigate a dark forest with a map & compass, complete exciting missions. Detailed graphics, awesome cars, lighting and effects! Start your adventure in the wilds today! This new and exciting offroad driving game lets you prove yourself in the rough terrain, driving and completing multiple different tasks! Check your surroundings, use the tools available to you and start exploring!

YellowPips, wild west apocalyptic (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 22nd Jan, $11.99) - YellowPips throws you straight into the heart of the Wild West. Build an impressive town with services like a barber shop, hotel, bank, armory, and a grand saloon, among many others. Gather and manage resources — wood, coal, gold, and tools — to kickstart the local economy and watch your community grow.

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Dynasty Warriors: Origins Citadelum Isekai Rondo - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Sail Forth - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition They are Billions 20 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection Astro Duel Deluxe + Astro Duel 2 Cats Around Us: Giant Cat Cats Visiting Cozy Town Century of Anticipation Cute Finders Dinosaur Bones Digging Simulator 2026 Dusk Index: Gion Dustland Delivery Ebola Village Eden of Creation／創世のエデン EGGCONSOLE Courageous Perseus PC-8801 Escape from Ever After Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz Forgive Me Father 2 Freeride Funny Cats Puzzle Gradiently 2 Guts 'n Grunts Jr. Heroes Battle Awakening High Cars 3 Horror Tale: Remaster Jigsaw Realms: Nature Last Battalion Defense Legacy of Shnaus - Horror Room Escape Look Mum No Computer Magicbook AutoBattler Maid of Salvation Make it! Kushikatsu Minesweeper Classic Nightfall Village Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You Pin Test Party Psychology Quick Whiskers Ship Simulator Ocean Fishing Sun Meadow Super Star Shooter Classic The Cute Whale THE LAST TRAIN: Baquedano Touhou: Blossom Blade Tropicalia Truck & Camping Collection YellowPips, wild west apocalyptic Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (57 votes) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade 35 % Dynasty Warriors: Origins 18 % Citadelum 2 % Isekai Rondo - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 2 % Sail Forth - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 5 % They are Billions 0% 20 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection 0% Astro Duel Deluxe + Astro Duel 2 0% Cats Around Us: Giant Cat 0% Cats Visiting Cozy Town 0% Century of Anticipation 2 % Cute Finders 0% Dinosaur Bones Digging Simulator 2026 0% Dusk Index: Gion 0% Dustland Delivery 2 % Ebola Village 2 % Eden of Creation／創世のエデン 0% EGGCONSOLE Courageous Perseus PC-8801 0% Escape from Ever After 9 % Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz 0% Forgive Me Father 2 0% Freeride 0% Funny Cats Puzzle 0% Gradiently 2 0% Guts 'n Grunts Jr. 0% Heroes Battle Awakening 0% High Cars 3 0% Horror Tale: Remaster 0% Jigsaw Realms: Nature 0% Last Battalion Defense 0% Legacy of Shnaus - Horror Room Escape 0% Look Mum No Computer 2 % Magicbook AutoBattler 0% Maid of Salvation 2 % Make it! Kushikatsu 0% Minesweeper Classic 4 % Nightfall Village 0% Orwell: Ignorance is Strength 2 % Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You 2 % Pin Test Party Psychology 2 % Quick Whiskers 0% Ship Simulator Ocean Fishing 0% Sun Meadow 0% Super Star Shooter Classic 0% The Cute Whale 0% THE LAST TRAIN: Baquedano 0% Touhou: Blossom Blade 2 % Tropicalia 0% Truck & Camping Collection 0% YellowPips, wild west apocalyptic 0% Nothing for me this week 11 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!