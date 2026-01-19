City Bus Simulator (BurleaGamesStudio, 15th Oct, $9.99) - Take the wheel and dive into the life of a city bus driver with City Bus Simulator. You’ll be in charge of navigating a variety of intense challenges across 4 unique modes.

Cup Heroes: Handful Bundle (QubicGames, 17th Jan, $1.99) - Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen! How to Play: - Control Your Heroes: Navigate your heroes through various obstacles and puzzles. - Save the Queen: Your ultimate goal is to rescue the Queen who has been captured by evil forces. - Unlock and Upgrade Characters: Collect coins and gems to unlock a diverse cast of characters, each with unique abilities. Upgrade their skills to make them even more powerful and adaptable to different challenges.

DEATH FOREST REMAKE (LiTMUS, 15th Jan, $5.02) - Originally released in 2014, the legendary horror game DeathForest ~Escape from the Forest~ shook the internet and even spawned a live-action movie adaptation. Now, with completely overhauled graphics and further evolved terror, it makes its debut on Nintendo Switch!

Dirt Racing Bundle WildTrax & Rally (SuperPowerUpGames, 16th Jan, $5.99) - This pack includes the games: WildTrax Racing and Rally Rock ´N Racing. Get ready to feel the wild! In WildTrax Racing you will enjoy the wildest and most spectacular races in natural environments. You will have several game modes such as Arcade and 4-player multiplayer. And in Rally Rock 'N Racing, you’ll enjoy a wide variety of natural environments, such as deserts, snow-covered mountains, forests. . . where you can show your skill at the wheel, competing against everyone to become the fastest. The game has several modes, such as Championship, Time Trial, Arcade, and 4-player multiplayer. Online leader board where you can compare your best times with those of your friends and players from around the world.

Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle (Draknek & Friends, 9th Sep, $94.99) - From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes the Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle, a collection of four of the best puzzle games in the last decade. With dozens of hours of fun, this bundle is a must-have for puzzle fans. Headlining the bundle is critically beloved A Monster’s Expedition, an open world puzzle game about exploring the museum of Human Englandland. In Cosmic Express, create pathways to navigate the galaxy’s most awkward space colony. In A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, players can continue exploring the world of A Monster’s Expedition while rolling up snowballs to become snowfriends. Also includes Bonfire Peaks, Sokobond, Sokobond Express, Patrick's Parabox, and LOK Digital.

Driving World Collection (BoomBit Games, $3.59) - Complete a variety of missions & tasks, showing your pro driver skills! Uniquely varied & exciting driving game! Think of a vehicle and it’s here! You’ll be driving small cars, big cars, trucks, a bus and even pilot a boat completing challenging tasks & missions!

Earnest Evans Collection (Limited Run Games, 16th Jan, $19.99) - The Earnest Evans Collection is a collection of three classic games from the famed developers at Wolf Team (who would go on to create the famed Tales of RPG series): Earnest Evans, El Viento, and Annet Returns.

EGGCONSOLE Mad Rider MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 15th Jan, $6.49) - This is a racing game released in Japan by Carry Lab in 1987. Players become racers, taking their crimson cars onto six courses: MEGACITY, PLATEAU, ALPS, ISLAND, EGYPTIAN, and CANYON. A classic racing title, it features no items, just brake, accelerator, and steering. Players race to the finish, dodging endless cars. Puddles and oil slicks on the track mean slight errors can cause a crash, ensuring constant tension.

EmyLiveShow: Demons and Mistresses Tale (Big Way, 14th Jan) - Have you always dreamed of finding a great group for tabletop RPGs? This time, you can dive headfirst into thrilling adventures! EmyLiveShow: Demons & Mistresses Tale is the continuation of Dragon & Mistresses Tale — now featuring a fully customizable protagonist! Meet Amy, Nia, Uma, and Six in person, get to know them better, and of course, play through an exciting fantasy story about saving the world… that might just turn into a wild party!

Hextreme Void (eastasiasoft, 21st Jan, $4.99) - Are you ready for a brick breaker with a twist? In Hextreme Void, you can’t lose! Instead of lives or game overs, the challenge comes from progression and optimization in order to complete all levels within a certain time limit. Each playthrough takes you through one of five distinct Voids, with 50 levels per Void. Stages are presented in high-def 2D style with hexagonal bricks arranged in increasingly complex patterns. Your ball moves automatically, but it’s up to you to decide how released powerups are used.

Is it True? Castle True-or-False Quiz (MASK, 15th Jan, $2.99) - A quick and easy quiz game where you answer trivia questions about the history, structure, and legends of famous castles in Japan and around the world with simple True or False choices! - Himeji Castle has never been used in battle! ? - The stone walls of Osaka Castle contain stones from the sea! ? - Kumamoto Castle is equipped with hidden “pitfalls”! ? …and many more surprising facts you thought you knew but actually didn’t! Test your “Castle Master” level with quick True or False challenges!

Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour (Ocean Media, 8th Jan, $9.99) - Love is in the air. And so is Solitaire!

Enter the enchanting world of Jewel Match as you fall head over heels for this charming new Solitaire adventure. Discover and rebuild 5 gorgeous scenes as you follow each passionate couple across the land.

Kick it to Stickman (INVECTOR GAME STUDIO, 8th Jan, $4.99) - Jump into a world of fast, physics-filled action where every kick sends enemies flying. Kick It to Stickman is a fun and chaotic fighting game that’s easy to pick up and impossible to stop playing. Use simple controls to dodge attacks, land powerful hits, and chain together crazy combos as you battle your way through waves of stickman enemies.

Magical Magic World (MavoroshiApps, 17th Jan, $4.50) - All main characters are Vtubers! ! Pixel art side-scrolling comical fantasy magical action sent by Vtuber magical girl Kohaku! ! The magical girl goes on a journey in search of magical things scattered all over the place! Believe in your magical power and run around the mysterious world from the magical gate! This game is an orthodox side-scrolling 2D action game. You can experience various worlds from the beginning with the stage selection type. Run through various stages and successfully defeat the boss, and the ability is yours.

Mighty Arms (NebulaNookGames, 16th Jan, $4.99) - A chaotic, physics-based brawler adventure you probably won’t survive unscathed. Step into the boots of John Builder, the human wrecking ball. Elon Fusk’s construction robots have completely gone haywire, and you’re the last hope for the construction site… and maybe humanity. Swing your fists, smash robots, tear down walls, and grab a refreshing coffee in between. Sounds easy? Think again. Every punch, every jump is a physics-fueled adventure!

Milo’s Dream (Ratalaika Games, 16th Jan, $5.99) - Milo is a very brave, smart, and playful dog! Only he can defeat the cruel King Big Flea and his evil henchmen who are terrorizing the fairy kingdom. Explore four magical branching locations, solve challenging puzzles, defeat dangerous enemies, and collect dog bones to earn special new abilities. Playing solo or together with local co-op multiplayer, only you can help Milo in his all-important quest!

Moto Championship 26 (globalgamestudio, 15th Jan, $4.99) - Feel the thrill of high-speed motorcycle racing in Moto Championship 26, a fast and exciting superbike experience. Race through challenging tracks, lean into sharp corners, and push your bike to the limit as you compete for the championship title.

Mr. Whiskers Bubbles (Bigboot Studios, 12th Jan, $19.99) - Classic bubble-shooter mechanics with smooth, precise controls. 99 carefully designed levels with varied goals and layouts. Distinct kitty characters that add charm and personality to each stage. Colorful, appealing graphics and gentle sound design. Special bubble types, boosters, and power-ups for more advanced puzzles. A blend of objective-based and traditional bubble-clearing levels

My Little Haven (REDDEER.GAMES, 15th Jan, $2.99) - The core My Little Haven is about arranging furniture and decorating rooms to make them perfect for the adorable toy inhabitants. Each resident you meet has unique tastes and requests, challenging your interior design skills!

Nature Escapes 5 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 8th Jan, $9.99) - Welcome to Nature Escapes 5, where the peaceful world of hidden objects awaits. With 24 new levels, each one is a quiet corner of nature where you can take your time and enjoy the simple act of finding hidden objects. It’s a casual game designed for those moments when you just want to relax and unwind.

Popper Lands Colony (Ocean Media, 8th Jan, $6.99) - In the heart of uncharted lands, a bustling colony emerges. The Governor’s arrival looms. The fate of Popper Lands Colony rests in your capable hands.

As a seasoned settler, your expertise is vital to its success.

Real Truck Simulator USA & Ultimate 4x4 Offroad & Real Car Driving Simulator Bundle (PublishMe, 12th Jan, $19.99) - Take your driving skills to the next level with this driving simulator bundle, featuring three incredible experiences. Whether you crave the thrill of long-haul trucking, extreme off-road challenges, or high-speed luxury cars, this collection has it all! Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games - Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022, Ultimate 4x4 Offroad Trucks :Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022, Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games.

Storm Chasing Sim 2025 – Tornado Hunter (Play, 10th Jan, $9.99) - Storm Chasing Sim 2025 - Tornado Hunter puts you in the heart of extreme weather action. Take control of powerful storm-chasing vehicles and track down the most intense and dangerous tornadoes across vast, dynamic landscapes. Feel the adrenaline as you navigate through unpredictable weather patterns, battling wind, rain, and debris in your pursuit of the perfect storm.

Stray of Lostcat (BD Games, 15th Jan, $2.99) - “What bad intentions could a little kitty have? ” She just wants… a bunch more servings of her human’s new treats! Your mission is to save this unique cat. Outsmart the sudden Meowdysseus, gather Shards across different scenes, and go on a chill, heartwarming adventure.

Super Chipflake Ü: Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel (BySamb, 19th Jan, $19.99) - Some rescue princesses, others save the whole world. But here, you save your rumbling stomach So don’t wait until hunger takes over. Embark on a quirky journey full of adventures, unexpected encounters, platforming challenges, and a fun combination mechanic. Explore a world packed with mysteries, eccentric characters, and bizarre problems. Dig, swing, and sprint through a lovingly crafted world where surprises await you around every corner!

Super Princess & Puzzle Collection: 18 Games in 1 (RuWaMo Games, 12th Jan, $1.99) - Super Princess & Puzzle Collection brings together a delightful selection of colorful, relaxing and easy-to-play puzzle adventures for all ages. Match shapes, solve clever puzzles, pop bubbles and explore a variety of vibrant worlds — from fantasy kingdoms and cute animal realms to festive holiday settings. Perfect for quick sessions or long playtimes, this collection offers endless fun and amazing value: 18 games in 1!

Tenshinouta: The Angel’s Verse (Edia, 15th Jan, $22.50) - One of the finest RPGs on the PC Engine, distinguished by its rare use of Celtic mythology and its theme of romantic love between a man and a woman. In a distant, ancient world, the protagonist Kael sets out on an adventurous journey to rescue Clare, a maiden of the heavenly realm and his fiancée, who has been abducted by monsters. Unbeknownst to him, however, a plot to bring about the revival of the Demon King Lucifer—and the destruction of the world itself—lies in the shadows.

Tenshi no Uta: The Angel Verse II: The Fallen Angel (Edia, 15th Jan, $22.50) - The Tenshi no Uta series is widely regarded as one of the finest RPGs of its era, distinguished by its rare use of Celtic mythology and a central theme of romantic love between a man and a woman. Set in another world one hundred years after the previous title, the story follows the protagonist Fate, who encounters Riana, a young girl suffering from amnesia, and sets out on a journey to help her. In this other terrestrial realm beyond dimensions, the battle against the forces of darkness begins anew.

The End of the Beginning of Courage, Reasoning, and Seaweed 10 (HERO GAME, 12th Jan, $1.50) - The battle between Yūki and the Dread begins!

The Lab – Escape Room (Flat Cat, 16th Jan, $9.99) - Could you escape from The Lab? The Lab is an Escape Room where you have to make your way through intelligence and lateral thinking. You will solve a huge amount of puzzles while you discover an interesting story and move around a facility full of sci-fi equipment. Search for clues, find objects and secrets and keep a cool head, because only then you will be able to get out alive from The Lab.

The Murder Hotel (Wegenbartho, 15th Jan, $15.99) - The Murder Hotel is an interactive Murder Mystery Adventure with a huge twist: A scissors wielding demon is the murderer and you have to blame one of the human guests, forging a plausible theory how they could have done it. A demon may be the perpetrator but you can only explain each murder by human methods. Are you up to the challenge?

Voxel Panic (Gametry, 9th Jan, $1.99) - Armed with unique and powerful weapons, you’ll fight your way across three action-packed levels filled with chaos, explosions, and voxel-based mayhem. Collect health, ammo, and shimmering gems to stay alive and upgrade your arsenal as you battle ever-stronger enemies. Dodge incoming projectiles, outsmart flying drones, and unleash devastating firepower to survive the panic! With colorful low-poly visuals and old-school shooter energy, Voxel Panic delivers a thrilling arcade experience that’s easy to pick up but hard to put down. Are you ready to blast, dodge, and conquer the voxel invasion?

Wall Of Insanity 2 (VenomizedArt, 20th Jan, $7.50) - Wall of Insanity 2 once again plunges us into a grim and perilous world, lurking beyond the veil of dimensions — a world of isolation and decay. It is a nightmare from which there is no waking. In this third-person action game, you will uncover the story of a lost squad while confronting an unspeakable horror. During a police raid on the lair of a dangerous cult, the squad stumbles into a devil’s trap. Several officers who fought against the unknown are discovered unconscious and severely wounded—the rest vanish without a trace. Now, trapped in a nightmarish reality, you are the last remaining fighter. Your mission: Fight your way back to our world and expose the horrifying threat lurking beyond the invisible Wall of Insanity.

Word Quest Fantasy (Gametry, 10th Jan, $2.49) - Wield enchanted swords, explore ancient castles, and unravel word puzzles charged with mystical power. Each grid hides words that bring you closer to becoming a true hero of the realm. Defeat challenges, unlock secrets, and let your imagination guide you through a storybook world where every word is part of your adventure. Are you ready to prove yourself in the ultimate fantasy word quest?

