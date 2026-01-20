Nintendo has updated its Nintendo Today! app for Android and iOS, boosting its reach with additional releases in four countries (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

As detailed in the (very brief) patch notes, the app is now live in Argentina, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Nintendo Today! - Version 2.3.0 Update Now available in Argentina, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

If you've yet to experience the delights of the Nintendo Today! app, it's essentially Nintendo's primary way of communicating key announcements and updates since its launch in 2025. You'll often find that new trailers or even Nintendo Direct announcements will be made on the app before they go live on social media or YouTube.

One such announcement was for Splatoon Raiders, the single-player spin-off title for the Splatoon series on Switch 2. A debut trailer was released on 10th June 2025, but we've yet to hear anything more about this mysterious title. Here's hoping Nintendo will host a fresh Direct soon and reveal its secrets.