It's time to take another look at the Japanese physical gaming charts, courtesy of Famitsu, and if you thought that Nintendo's latest joint would be hanging around in the top spot for more than one week, think again. There's a new Momotaro Dentetsu game in town, and it's another smash hit.

The Japanese exclusive Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen has arrived with a bang on Switch and Switch 2, snatching up first and third spots on the software charts with a combined first week total of 147,513 sales. Oof.

If you've been following these charts for a while, you'll remember that Konami's first Momotaro Dentetsu board game took Japan by storm back in late 2020, even beating Age of Calamity to the top spot — these Hyrule Warriors games can't catch a break against the Japan-exclusive series, can they?

Mario Kart World managed to sneak in and grab second place, but this all means that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, last week's champion, has fallen to sixth.

Things are rounded out by newbies Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, which managed to nab the last three spots.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (10th - 16th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 90,706 NEW 2

Mario Kart World Switch 2 63,230 2,135,057 3 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 56,807 NEW 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 37,609 1,243,096 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 25,471 775,955 6 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Switch 2 17,809 90,992 7 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Switch 13,355 278,287 8

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PS5 12,311 NEW 9

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Switch 12,201 NEW 10

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Switch 2 6,856 NEW

Of course, all of those Momotaro Dentetsu sales have to go somewhere, and the hardware chart has shown booming numbers for the Switch 2 — shifting over 100,000 units this week. The rest of the order remains unchanged, with the three Switch SKUs combining for 22,736 sales, while the trio of PS5 models total in at 5,855.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console

Unit Sales (10th - 16th Nov)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

101,549

2,743,805

2

Switch OLED Model 10,772

9,302,422 3

Switch Lite 8,916

6,726,165

4

PlayStation 5

3,309

5,849,146

5

Switch 3,048 20,169,240

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,057

268,809

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 489

1,024,795

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 246

23,609

9

Xbox Series X 266 323,565 10

Xbox Series S 38

340,067

11

PlayStation 4

15 7,930,061

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.