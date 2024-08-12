Tango Gameworks, the acclaimed studio behind the likes of Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within, and Ghostwire: Tokyo, lives to see another day.

After being unceremoniously shut down by Microsoft earlier this year, the Japanese studio has been swooped up by South Korean publisher Krafton, which is known for titles such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and The Callisto Protocol. The acquisition also includes the rights to the Hi-Fi-Rush IP.

In a press release, Krafton stated:

"KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi RUSH IP and explore future projects. KRAFTON intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans."

The survival of Tango Gameworks and, by extension, the Hi-Fi Rush IP means that fans can probably look forward to a direct sequel at some point in the foreseeable future. Not only that, but it also revives our ongoing dream of experiencing Hi-Fi Rush on the Nintendo Switch. Although at this point, we'd be quite happy to wait until Nintendo launches its upcoming new hardware.

Krafton has also been under fire recently after Glen Schofield, the director of The Callisto Protocol, stated that the publisher insisted on releasing the game three months earlier than Schofield wanted. Upon its release in December 2022, it received mixed reception and went on to perform below Krafton's expectations.