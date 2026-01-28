Since the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo and developers have been working to make as many Switch games as possible compatible with the new system.

One of the many titles that has experienced issues on this hybrid device is Bethesda's DOOM reboot, which launched in 2016 and eventually made its way to the Switch in 2017 with the help of the talented team at Panic Button.

Although issues with the title on the Switch 2 were thought to have been resolved in a compatibility update last November, it appears there are still some problems to iron out. While the title is now officially "supported" in terms of Switch 2 compatibility, according to Nintendo, the "game behaviour may vary from Nintendo Switch".

The update posted on Nintendo's compatibility site earlier this week on 27th January 2026 mentions how "the game sometimes force closes after autosaving at specific points". For now, it's simply a matter of reopening the title when this happens and to continue playing using the same save data.

So, it's not a major problem, but it's something that's being investigated and will hopefully be resolved sooner rather later. Despite this issue when playing DOOM on the Switch 2, this title, in general, is still a hell of a shooter and a fantastic port from Panic Button.