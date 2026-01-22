Atari has announced that Bubsy 4D will launch on the Switch and Switch 2 on 22nd May 2026.

The new sequel, developed by Fabraz (Demon Turf) will also get a 'Pawsome Edition' physical release on both consoles, containing the game itself, a deluxe box, a poster, an artbook, and a manual. Atari is seemingly implying that, much like Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, the physical release on Switch 2 is not a Game-Key Card but rather a full on-cart release.

In terms of pricing, a digital copy of Bubsy 4D will set you back $19.99. The physical edition on Switch is $39.99, while the release on Switch 2 is $49.99.

"In Bubsy 4D, I’m on a mission to take back the Golden Fleece from those nasty BaaBots who snatched it right out of my paws. I’ll run, jump, glide and roll across alien planets with platforming purrfection, tackling vibrant fabric- and craft-themed levels, with each planet ending in a BaaBot boss battle. Dress me up in stylish new outfits, collect hidden blueprints to unlock new moves and race against other players’ ghost data in online time trials. Along the way, I’ll reunite with furmiliar friends like Terri, Terry, Virgil and Oblivia - all to a pawsitively funky soundtrack by Fat Bard."

Bubsy has had his fair share of criticism in the past. Most recently, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection received a score of 4/10 from us earlier in 2025, in which we described the included games as being "frustrating and painful to play".

With Frbraz at the helm, however, we're confident Bubsy 4D will be much better.