Bloober Team has become really bloomin' prolific in recent years, having released Cronos: The New Dawn and a Switch 2 port of Layers of Fear in 2025, with none other than Silent Hill 2 the year prior. It's currently hard at work on a remake of the original Silent Hill with Konami alongside an original title simply called 'Project M' for the time being for the Switch and Switch 2.

Speaking of which, it's entirely possible that Project M is the focus of a new tease from Bloober Team, with the studio launching a new website featuring a countdown timer. The timer runs out on 15th February and, according to our pals over at Push Square, there are no hints towards anything Konami-related in the website's source code (and yes, we double-checked ourselves too, just to be safe).

The website itself is titled RemosdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd.com, which means... something..? It's all rather vague at the moment – deliberately so, no doubt. A social media post linking to the site also states "Dare to peek into the darkness.." So at the very least, it seems to be leaning heavily on Bloober's penchant for horror.

If this is indeed related to Project M, which is being published by Bloober's own subsidiary Broken Mirror Games, then there should be plenty to get excited about. The studio's CEO Piotr Babieno recently stated that the project is particularly geared toward "fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness", while being a vision that could "only exist on Nintendo hardware".

Curious, indeed. We'll be keeping a close eye on this as we inch toward 15th February, and we'll let you know if we hear anything new as soon as possible.