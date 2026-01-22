The Pokémon Company and Universal Studios have announced that a 'world class' Pokémon attraction will be coming to Universal Studios themes parks in Japan and global locations.

Described as an 'interactive Pokémon experience' that will "stimulate all five senses", the attraction will debut at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka before being rolled out globally. This presumably includes parks in Orlando and Los Angeles in the US along with Singapore and Beijing.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, had the following to say:

"Since announcing our medium- to long-term alliance in 2021, we have collaborated with Universal Studios Japan's outstanding creative vision and world-class technical capabilities to produce a variety of 'real-life Pokémon experiences,' including the NO LIMIT! Parade and Halloween show. "This year marks the 30th anniversary of Pokémon, and we are extremely pleased to be able to fully launch this new project with you all at this major milestone. Our mission is to enrich both the real and virtual worlds through the existence of Pokémon, and we produce Pokémon every day. With this project, too, we hope to create new entertainment that is unique to theme parks, as a rich experience in the real world, and continue to provide surprises to people all over the world."

There's no time scale as to when the attraction will launch, but those in Japan can at least look forward to the opening of Poké Park Kanto at Tokyo's Yomiuriland Amusement Park on 5th February 2026.

In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out any further developments regarding the new Pokémon attraction at Universal Studios. If nothing else, we're expecting to see lots and lots (and lots) of new merch.