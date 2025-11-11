Well, here's a little something to make you smile. The Pokémon Company has today shared another look at its upcoming theme park, 'PokéPark Kanto', and announced that gates will open on 5th February 2026.

Tickets to this new section of Tokyo's Yomiuriland Amusement Park will open for Japanese residents on 21st November and will be distributed by a lottery. There's currently no information on how those of us who live in other countries can nab tickets, but the official English booking website currently hosts a "Coming Soon" message, so keep an eye out for updates in the coming months.

But what's this PokéPark all about? This permanent outdoor Pokémon experience — the first of its kind, surprisingly — is divided into two areas: the Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

As the name implies, the forest area will be your chance to see Pokémon 'in the wild'. Okay, it's actually just a bunch of statues dotted throughout a woodland walk, but you can expect photo ops aplenty with the likes of Pikachu, Eevee and Nidoran.

Sedge Town is more of a commercial area, with a Pokémon Center and Poké Mart you can pop into for merch, rides like the 'Pika Pika Paradise' and 'Vee Vee Voyage', and the 'Sedge Gym' show area.

It all looks really rather sweet, if you ask us. If you happen to find yourself in Tokyo next February, you know this'll be worth popping into.