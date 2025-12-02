Nightdive is still rolling out regular updates for its Switch eShop versions of Turok and Turok 2, and to kick off December, it has released two new patches.

In Turok, you can expect all sorts of enhancements and improvements as well as a Switch-specific update. And in Turok 2, the team has added a bunch of improvements including cross-play multiplayer. It also shared some details about issues it's aware of in Turok 2.

Here are the full details courtesy of the Nightdive website:

Turok has been updated on all platforms!

PATCH NOTES

Added Atari intro video. Updated KEX and Nightdive videos. Removed Acclaim intro cutscene.

Save menu will now update the save slot text when all save slots are used.

Fixed cheat text localization when entering in a cheat code.

Added a much-requested gameplay option to toggle respawning enemies off.

Added a gameplay option for enemies to always drop items no matter what the difficulty is set to.

Crosshair now scales with the size of the screen.

Trails: are smoother, no longer disappear when the enemies change animations, and their performance has been improved.

When firing the Rocket Launcher the trails no longer stop spawning smoke particles.

Crawling now uses the weapons walk animation instead of the run animation.

Particles now fade in correctly with the intended alpha values.

Sounds pause and resume when opening and closing menus.

Lowered volume of explosion sounds during the end game escape cutscene.

Maximum active sounds increased from 64 to 128.

When the music changes there’s a quick fade out.

Fixed issues with some enemies showing the wrong blood colors.

Sandworms can no longer be shot when they have died and are under the floor.

Knife makes metal impact sounds when hitting metal enemies.

The arrow head on the Bow now flashes briefly for a better indicator of the Bow’s super shot timing.

After beating the Longhunter and the dam opens, water sounds now play. Removed shadow flags on 2 of the dam doors. Removed unused switch sectors from beta version only seen on the automap.

In Level 5 a shortcut from the beta version was added in, going from the outside area with the key to back inside to the catacomb hallways. The unique model used for the shortcut entrance was never correctly modeled, and it has now been fixed up.

Added in the missing startup elevator sound for tech platforms.

Sky speed now changes based on the sector properties. In Level 7, for example, the sky moves a little faster than the other levels.

Fixed walk speed value when moving diagonally.

Fixed enemies not respawning when they’re in water.

Interpolation fixes.

Minor model geometry fixes.

(Switch) You can now select up to an FOV of 120 on Nintendo Switch.

(PC) Rendering fixes when window focuses/unfocuses.

(PC) Using mods no longer prevents achievements which was the original remaster behavior.

(PC) Modding additions and improvements.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil has been updated on all platforms!

Improvements:

Updated KEX engine version for latest support and features.

Updated rendering defaults.

Smoother shadows, optimized light scattering, and improved ambient occlusion.

Extended singleplayer weapon models for ultrawide resolutions.

Improved localization across the game.

Added subtitles for all cinematics.

Cross-play multiplayer is now functional.

Current Issues:

We are currently aware that some players are encountering graphical and visual glitches in the Turok 2: Seeds of Evil “Next-Gen” update. We are currently working on these issues and will be addressing them in a future update slated for release before the end of the year.

We want to ensure that this release is simultaneous on all platforms, so we ask to please wait a little longer for these updates to go live. Thank you for understanding.