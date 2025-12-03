Believe it or not, the holiday season is almost upon us. Of course, many stores have been setting up the Christmas cheer for months now (this writer was seeing bedecked trees in shop windows back in October), but, as of today, the Nintendo Museum is finally following suit.

As shared in a post on the museum's official X account, the lights will be on every night from 4pm JST until close (7pm), and they'll be sticking around in the grounds until the not particularly festive date of 27th April 2026.

While it is far from the kind of display we might expect from Disney Land — or, perhaps more accurately, Super Nintendo World — there's enough Mushroom Kingdom flair here that our nerdy Christmas spirits are sufficiently warmed.

Nintendo has only revealed the two photos of the display at the time of writing (one above and one below), but look! It's cute!

Alongside the lights, the Nintendo Museum has also plonked a Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary plaque next to the warp pipe photo op, which feels like... a very Nintendo way of marking the occasion.