Chinese dev Seed Lab has officially announced that its upcoming cosy life sim, Starsand Island, is getting a Switch 2 version alongside the Switch 1 release when it launches next year.

Scheduled for release in the nebulous "early 2026" and coming to all the usual platforms, that list also now includes Nintendo's latest console, where the devs will be offering two modes depending on your preference: Quality Mode, "targeting 45FPS in 1080p", and Performance Mode, delivering "60FPS in 1080p" in both docked and handheld modes.

The Switch 2 version will also support mouse controls and GameChat during online multiplayer. You can check out the reveal trailer below if this one's passed you by thus far.

Now, it has to be said that we're hardly lacking for great roguelike deckbuilders Metroidvanias cosy life sims on Switch, but last year a successful Kickstarter campaign amassed over $300,000 for this one, so there's clearly an appetite for more chilled vibes and harvesting on a handheld hybrid near you.

Of course, Nintendo is bringing its island-based slow-life hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NS2 Edition to Switch 2 in January, so Starsand might want to avoid that particular part of 'early 2026'. (Then again, is there anyone reading this who doesn't already own New Horizons?)

If you're after an overview and the vibes aren't strong enough on their own, our friends over at Push Square recently previewed the game: