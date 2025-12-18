In September, the Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone lifted the lid on a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of his farming and life sim. During the Nintendo Direct reveal, it was noted how this version would be arriving in "Fall 2025". We're now just weeks out from the end of the year, so what's the status of it?

If you have been wondering where the Switch 2 version is (and the free upgrade for existing Switch players), apparently, there is going to be "something" announced "very soon". Barone also apologised to fans for the wait – here's what he had to say on social media:

Eric Barone: "I'll announce something very soon sorry about the long wait"

As for the game's anticipated 1.7 update, the creator has now shared details about some of the content fans can expect, and there's "lots more" planned:

"There will be some more character/social stuff, it's also traditional to add a new farm type. Lots more but I don't want to reveal much yet"

In case you missed the original announcement, the Switch 2 Edition of Stardew Valley will come packed with mouse controls, four-player split-screen and eight-player online multiplayer. There'll also be GameShare support, so Switch and Switch 2 users without a copy of the game can join in on the fun.