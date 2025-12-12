Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was one of the most surprising reveals at this year's The Game Awards, marking a huge return to the RPG series that put Bioware on the map.

The original developer is nowhere to be seen, however, with this new title now in the hands of Arcanaut Studios, founded in July 2025. Its CEO, Casey Hudson, is heading up development for Fate of the Old Republic (FOTOR..?), having previously directed the original Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy.

This is a pretty big deal, then. It's clear that the new game is early in development given how recent the studio itself was formed, and as such, no specific platforms have been confirmed beyond a rather vague "PC and Consoles". So we have no idea if this thing is heading to the Switch 2 or not, but we reckon it's a little too early to make the call either way.

The trailer itself gives us next to nothing, as you'd expect. It shows what is likely to be the main protagonist landing on a planet with two companions before making her way into a derelict crash site. There, she encounters a mysterious creature and ignites her lightsaber. That's it!

Lots of questions, then. Is this game even considered canon at this point? Our knowledge is a little rusty these days, admittedly, but our understanding is that the canon equivalent of the 'Old Republic' is now the 'High Republic'. All of that 'pre-Disney' stuff is now part of the 'Legends' continuity.

Still, it looks cool, and we'll be keeping a close eye on it in the months (and years) to come.