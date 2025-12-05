While rivals such as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft have jumped into the world of Generative AI development with both feet, not every company in the games industry is willing to throw caution to the wind.

During a Q&A session following its recent Q2 financial results, Sega‘s top brass addressed the use of AI when it comes to making games (thanks, VGC) and how it will help tackle the increasing costs of development.

Sega's response was as follows:

"Rather than fully following the trend toward the large-scale development, we will also pursue efficiency improvements, such as leveraging AI. However, as AI adoption can face strong resistance in creative areas such as character creation, we will proceed by carefully assess appropriate use cases, such as streamlining development processes."

So, while Sega certainly isn't against turning to AI to streamline production, it doesn't look like it will be embracing it with quite the same vigour as other companies.

While Generative AI models are powerful tools, they are often trained on the work of artists, musicians, filmmakers, and animators without permission or remuneration. Many models have been found to produce copyright-infringing results with minimal effort.

Nintendo has previously stated that it doesn't currently intend to use Generative AI in its own games, citing "issues with intellectual property rights" as one of the main reasons for avoiding it.