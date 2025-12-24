One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 originally sailed onto the Switch in 2020 and last month got a Switch 2 Edition upgrade.

Now, to bring in the new year, Bandai Namco has unveiled Character Pack 8 "Special Selection" is launching on 22nd January 2026. This paid pack contains the characters Eneru, Z and King. This follows the release of the "Future Island Egghead" pack in November.

Alongside this news, Bandai Namco has some new gameplay trailers for these characters (Z trailer coming soon):

In case you missed it, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 got its Switch 2 upgrade in November. This version includes enhanced graphics, more enemies, and the ability to recruit extra characters in the DLCs. This Switch 2 upgrade pack is free for owners of the existing Switch version.

The Switch and Switch 2 versions of Pirate Warriors 4 are also on sale in the US at the moment for $9.99 (instead of $39.99).