Hot off the back of yesterday's Switch and Switch 2 system update, Nintendo has today released a patch for its Parental Controls app, bumping things up to ver. 2.3.0.

The big addition this time around is a new Dark Mode, which will turn on automatically according to your phone's settings — so no more glaring white light in the gloomy winter evenings. There are also more options on the 'Extend Daily Play-Time Limit' menu, bonus bedtime settings and more.

The full patch notes were shared on the Apple App Store, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls Ver. 2.3.0 (10th Dec 2025)