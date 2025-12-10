Hot off the back of yesterday's Switch and Switch 2 system update, Nintendo has today released a patch for its Parental Controls app, bumping things up to ver. 2.3.0.
The big addition this time around is a new Dark Mode, which will turn on automatically according to your phone's settings — so no more glaring white light in the gloomy winter evenings. There are also more options on the 'Extend Daily Play-Time Limit' menu, bonus bedtime settings and more.
The full patch notes were shared on the Apple App Store, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:
Nintendo Switch Parental Controls Ver. 2.3.0 (10th Dec 2025)
- Added "Dark Mode." The app's display will automatically switch according to your smart device's settings.
- "Extend Daily Play-Time Limit" now includes "1 hour," in addition to the 5-, 15-, and 30-min. options.
- "Detailed Bedtime Settings" now allows daily customisation of the time that play is allowed to begin each day of the week.
- You can now freely rearrange the displayed order of supervised systems.
- Other improvements have also been made.