3Goo, which has previously published the likes of Gear.Club series and WRC Generations on Nintendo consoles, has announced a brand new multiplayer grand-prix racer.

4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix, which releases on 5th February 2026, has a phenomenally straight-forward moniker, and we reckon that suits its aims as a no-nonsense 90s-style racer just fine, as the keyword here is "simplicity" in being able to pick up and play, with easy to grasp controls.

That extends to the visuals too, in the clean and simplistic graphical style adopted to bring this arcade speeding to life with 4K and 120fps on Switch 2.

The game also features track "design contributions" from Kenji Sasaki, who of course designed the tracks for little known racers such as Ridge Racer and Sega Rally. Hold on, what? Excuse us? Oh, and you've also got a soundtrack by Tomoyuki Kawamura, who did the music for Sega Rally and Virtua Racing. Wow.

Here's some more deets from the press release:

Arcade Racing for Every Skill Level: Four difficulty settings, Rookie, Novice, Veteran, and Expert, as well as an Assist Mode for younger racers, making it easy for newcomers to jump in while giving experienced racers a real challenge. Multiplayer Mayhem with Game Share: Race solo or with up to four players in split-screen, and join friends with GameShare locally on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, or play online with others on Nintendo Switch 2 via GameChat. Multiple Game Modes: Hop into Quick Races for instant fun, tackle a full set of courses in Championship Mode, or chase perfect laps in Time Attack Mode. Unlockable Tracks and Vehicles: Race and unlock an expanding lineup of 14 circuits and build out your collection of 19 cars. 90s Vibe, Modern Tech: Enjoy a 90s-inspired arcade racing feel paired with modern visuals and performance, powered by a custom engine. For Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, the game supports 4K resolution and 120fps.

We like the look of this one, and if 3goo can nail the driving, get the arcade feel just right and give online that works well, this one could fill a proper hole in our Switch libraries when it comes to F1-style racing with pals. We're also totally down for that price point of $24.99 on Switch 2 and $19.99 on Switch 1.

Like the look of 4PGP Four-Player Grand Prix? Let us know!